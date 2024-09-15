By virtue of being TV’s biggest night, the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are also one of Hollywood’s most exclusive events of all time. Dedicated to honoring the medium’s very best acting performances, writing, direction, and more, the ceremony is always packed with the industry’s brightest stars — the most stylish, too. But it’s not just about the red carpet garments. The 2024 Emmy Awards’ best beauty moments include hair, makeup, and manicures that capture the trend zeitgeist, pay homage to timeless classics, and serve up more than a little self-expression, too. Just in time for the true start of fall, try not to be inspired by these glamorous A-listers.

Big names like Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, and Greta Lee are generating online chatter, thanks to their soft, luminous hair and makeup looks. Meanwhile, Fallout star Ella Purnell seems to be fully tapped in to the statement lips trend, allowing it to be the focal point of her entire beauty look. E! red carpet host Laverne Cox immediately set the tone for the evening, too, thanks to a bewitching coat of deep purple, fall-friendly lipstick and soft, loose curls.

Ahead, explore the very best hair, makeup, skin, and nails of the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Brie Larson

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Larson loves a fun hair accessory, and this classic satin bow, positioned just right at the top of her half-ponytail, is as good as it gets. By keeping a portion of her hair back, she puts extra attention on her constellation of ear piercings, too. Celebrity makeup artist Nina Park used Chanel makeup for Larson’s soft, defined cosmetic look.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Fresh off her majorly victorious streak last awards season, Randolph brilliantly establishes how exciting this year will be with sultry eye makeup, 3-D lashes, and a fantastically jewel-encrusted manicure.

Lily Gladstone

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Orange-toned pink blush adds such a cheerful glow to Gladstone’s complexion, and it can be fully appreciated thanks to her sleek, simple ponytail. Celebrity hairstylist Marc Mena created the updo, enhancing it with some Great Lengths extensions for a little extra oomph.

Viola Davis

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dazzling in a black-and-white split gown, Davis added an extra pop of brightness with cherry-red nail polish and a matching lipstick shade.

Nicola Coughlan

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

All-in on a romantic makeup color palette, Coughlan’s pink toned blush and eyeshadow blend together to create the dreamiest rosy effect.

Ayo Edebiri

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Go ahead and take notes on Edebiri’s Emmys look — between her big, brushed-out curls, black pedicure, and smoked-out cat-eye, every aesthetic element is recreation-worthy. Celebrity hairstylist Miles Jeffries made it happen by first installing a set of Covet & Mane extensions, then using Maui Moisture products for shine and styling.

Jennifer Aniston

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Playing to her strengths with a glossy pink nail polish color (created by manicurist Kim Truong using Aprés Nail gel) and creamy blonde highlights, Aniston once again proves the power of a signature style. Meanwhile, celebrity makeup artist Angela Levin used Chanel cosmetics for the actor’s radiant glow.

Reese Witherspoon

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Prim and pretty in an upswept ballerina bun, Witherspoon’s latest Emmys’ look is fantastically understated — light, smoky eye makeup included.

Naomi Watts

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

With her bouncy bob looking especially full — courtesy of celebrity pro Robert Vetica and KERASILK products — and a face-illuminating dash of orange-toned red lipstick, Watts looks every bit the A-lister. That show-stopping lip color, applied by makeup artist Mary Wiles, is actually a combination of Chanel’s 31 Le Rouge Satin Lipstick in Rouge Accessoire and N°5.

Gina Torres

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Torres’ look encapsulates the quintessential award show spirit: she has a glamorous, elaborate hairstyle, a gown-matching lipstick, and a subtle body glow to really make her pop.

Carrie Coon

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Coon’s sharp, sleek bob makes a powerful statement on the red carpet, as does her gleaming complexion. Her makeup artist, Rebecca Restrepo, used a slew of G.M. Collin skin care products to maximize her dewy glow.

Mindy Kaling

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kaling, too, opts for fall’s favorite lipstick color trend, but in a matter finish — a smart choice considering how much shine her black sequin gown provides.

Anna Sawai

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

It doesn’t get much more classic than Sawai’s chic, low-positioned chignon, made all the sleeker by a laser-precise middle part. Her makeup is just as timeless, all centered around extra-fluttery lashes.

Saoirse Ronan

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Ronan’s lob is in rare form on the red carpet, set in a voluminous center-part with tons of wavy texture throughout. Blunt-cut ends add a crisp, clean component.

Greta Lee

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Subtle contouring helps further define Lee’s legendary bone structure, while a light dusting of pearlescent eyeshadow and a snowy white pedicure complement her flowing, ethereal gown.

Selena Gomez

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Immaculate in a sleek, reflective blowout and a thin yet lash-defining cat-eye liner, Gomez is all about playing up her natural features. Celebrity hairstylist Marissa Marino used a lineup of FEKKAI products and Kristin Ess hair tools on Gomez. Makeup artist Hung Vanngo first prepped her skin with a selection of SK-II products, then completed the look with Rare Beauty cosmetics.

Aja Naomi King

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fairytale-worthy is the only way to describe King’s entire Emmys look. Her softly shimmery eyeshadow matches her high-low floral gown, and her pearlescent French manicure adds a little sparkle of its own.

Dakota Fanning

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Blush might be having a moment right now, but indulging in the trend doesn’t necessarily require tons of product. Fanning has just a touch of coral-pink blush layered on her cheeks, but it’s all that’s needed to add warmth and vibrance.

Quinta Brunson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Now this is an Old Hollywood moment — Brunson’s swirled bangs are Betty Boop-level epic, while her smoky eye makeup adds its own sultry factor. Her crystal nails, though — made by manicurist Temka Jackson using Aprés Nail extensions and polish — are like a whole extra set of jewelry.

Gillian Anderson

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

It’s all about the volume when it comes to Anderson’s red carpet hairstyle, especially around her face. It’s a highly glam, windblown effect that makes her look like she’s fresh from a photoshoot.

Ella Purnell

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Purnell coordinated her standout lipstick color to her nail polish for a cohesive pop of moodiness — and her silver gown makes for the perfect backdrop.

Padma Lakshmi

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

With a streamlined and sophisticated makeup look and a softly voluminous blowout, Lakshmi nails the “quiet glamours” movement.

Laverne Cox

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Fully embodying the fall spirit, Cox is so seasonally spot-on in her glossy burgundy lipstick and warm, shimmery eyeshadow.

