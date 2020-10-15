A brisk Saturday morning walk to the bookstore. The cool, autumnal air hitting your cheeks as you head to the café around the corner. Taking your dog on a walk down a route that you haven't gone before. Each fall, these ordinary moments become some of life's simplest pleasures — and for the latest installment of JW Anderson X UNIQLO, dubbed A Day In London, Jonathan Anderson wants to dress you for them. For wearers near and far, many of whom are touring their re-opening cities for the first time in months, Anderson has just one wish: "I want people to feel comfortable and comforted in a way," he tells TZR. "With this collection, I think it's really about just feeling good."

Across A Day In London, which arrives in stores and online on Oct. 15, practicality and wearability were guiding principles for Anderson. "I wear UNIQLO almost every day," says the multi-hyphenate designer, whose design codes have brought cult followings to brands like LOEWE and JW Anderson. Through his last collaboration with UNIQLO (The Great British Outdoors, which arrived for Fall/Winter 2019), brand fans relished the opportunity to shop the major British designer's eye for carefully-created basics, at a more accessible price point. This time, the two are applying UNIQLO's LifeWear philosophy (which focuses on timeless, foundational pieces) to London heritage styles. As for what that looks like: "Asymmetric skirts, contrast prints and patchwork," according to Anderson. "These are all things we’ve been doing at JW Anderson for years that we have kind of translated for UNIQLO."

COURTESY OF UNIQLO COURTESY OF UNIQLO

The drop is filled with what the press release calls "relaxed trad" — a welcomed mix of easy, elemental pieces destined for everyday wear. There's sumptuous knits, duffle coats with elegant folds, and wool-blended scarves — all of which can be layered up for a neo-bourgeois look. While there are siloed men's, women's, and children's offerings, each boasts a distinctly genderless feel that's primed for mixing and matching.

With a collection so centered on the idea of strolling around town, one might assume that the line was created with our "new normal" at top of mind. "Actually, because of the lead times, most of this collection was designed before the pandemic," Anderson shares — with the exception of fittings, reviews, and shoots, all of which took place over Zoom. "The teams did an incredible job of making it all work, and I am really proud of how it all turned out despite the challenges."

Pieces throughout the collection range from $19.90 to $149.90. Shop key styles ahead:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.