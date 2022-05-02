Princess Charlotte Dressed Like Her Dad, Prince William, In Her Birthday Portrait

Spring is the season for royal birthdays: Queen Elizabeth turned 96 on April 21; Prince Louis celebrated his 4th birthday on April 23; and Zara Tindall’s birthday is on May 15. But before that, it’s Princess Charlotte’s turn today. In honor of Charlotte’s 7th birthday, her mom Kate Middleton snapped a few photos of Charlotte in an outfit for her official birthday portraits. The little one wore a look in the family’s favorite color: blue.

In the photos, which were posted to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Instagram account, Charlotte is dressed in a light blue sweater with a polka-dot collar peeking through as she poses in a field of flowers with the family dog, a black cocker spaniel. In two other portraits, Charlotte smiles from ear to ear. (The parents of three have released photos every year of their children on their birthdays, a tradition that started with their firstborn Prince George.) In the comments, users pointed out that the princess closely resembles her father, Prince William. Facial features aside, the blue outfit invoked little distinction.

In the last decade, William has been photographed several times in blue-hued knitwear layered over a collared shirt. He has even worn the look with navy pants (as Charlotte did) as well. That said, the sartorial decision to dress the princess in the look was likely not an oversight, as her parents are known to love a good outfit matching moment with their unifying color blue. Most recently, for Commonwealth Day, William and Kate stepped out in matching royal blue outfits.

And, just weeks later for their children’s royal Easter debut, William, Kate, George, and Charlotte all wore coordinated outfits in varied shades of blue. Kate and Charlotte matched in pastels, while William and George both wore navy suits. The tranquilizing color category is ever-appropriate, to be sure, given its virtuous meanings of trust, responsibility, honesty, loyalty, and respect.

For those who love and want William and Charlotte’s preppy blue knitwear look, there are a handful of inspired sweaters available to shop, below.

