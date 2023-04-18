When summer rolls around, what’s a glittery-skeleton-wearing sad girl to do? Phoebe Bridgers built a distinct, instantly-recognizable brand around her favorite goth-lite motifs — moody lipstick colors included — but what’s really remarkable is how she manages to her signature aesthetic warm weather-friendly every spring and summer. Bridgers’ Coachella lipstick is a prime example. The Boygenius singer appeared on-stage at the music festival in the usual tailored suit-and-tie combo worn by all members of the supergroup, but her makeup was perfectly tailored for the desert. Celebrity makeup artist Amber Dreadon treated Bridgers to a significantly glossier, brighter take on her usual look, and the result is makeup that feels reflective of the singer’s trademark look as well as very seasonally appropriate.

Dreadon used a host of ILIA products to achieve Bridgers’ defined yet remarkably luminous festival look. Beloved for quality formulas and transparency, even in a world where the term “clean beauty” is nebulous at best, the ILIA picks used on Bridgers capitalize on the skin’s natural dewiness, working with texture and shine rather than against it. In a detailed breakdown of the standout Coachella look, Dreadon shares the exact products used on the musician, including that perfectly summery lip.

To lay down a solid canvas for all the products that would immediately follow, Dreadon first began with the cult-favorite ILIA True Skin Serum Foundation, just reformulated to add active levels of both niacinamide and allantoin — excellent for soothing skin and reducing any lingering redness. After some spot-corrective concealer and a nearly sheer wash of watermelon-toned blush, Dreadon applied a coat of ILIA Liquid Powder Eyeshadow in a shimmering dove grey shade. Of course, the highlight of the look is Bridgers’ lips, which Dreadon revealed to be the ILIA Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm in Hold Me.

The Coachella lip color feels like an even bigger switch-up for the star when compared to the last red carpet Dreadon created for her. For that event, the iHeart Radio Awards, she was done up in her signature look: a dark, vampy lip with luminous yet minimal complexion makeup.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

With another weekend of Coachella to go for Boygenius, there’s still time for plenty more seasonal sad-girl looks. Ahead, shop the exact products needed to nail Phoebe Bridgers’ summer goth makeup moment.