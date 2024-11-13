At around 5 p.m. on Nov. 12, esteemed designer, Phillip Lim sent his 100,000 Instagram followers into a frenzy with three cryptic posts. Each photo read the same ambiguous phrase, “It’s time to write a new story.” At the time, the intention behind his message was unclear. However, within a few hours, the shocking news made headlines: Lim is leaving his creative director post at 3.1 Phillip Lim — the eponymous label he co-founded with his friend and business partner, Wen Zhou in 2005. What’s more, he presented his final 3.1 Phillip Lim collection during the Spring/Summer 2025 circuit (which debuted in early September). So, much to the fashion set’s dismay, Lim’s departure is effective immediately.

WWD first confirmed the change early on Wednesday morning, but it didn’t take long for Lim to address his fans personally. “So many feelings still being processed and yet few words I can barely muster up at the moment,” the New York-based designer shared via Instagram. “It has been an adventure of a lifetime, one that has given me the endless wonderment of creativity, introduced me to my found family/community, taught me invaluable lessons in humility and humanity, and ultimately reinforced values that I will carry with me into the next chapter.” After thanking his devoted fans, Lim ended his message with, “See you in chapter 3.” This teaser gave fashion enthusiasts a glimmer of hope, even though his next era isn’t public yet.

While the reasoning behind Lim’s exit is unknown, in an official statement, the co-founders implied it was amicable. “It is with great respect and gratitude for each other and our long partnership that we have decided to part ways at 3.1 Phillip Lim,” Lim and Zhou shared in a press release. “Our shared vision and hard work has allowed us to stay independent and achieve remarkable success in a constantly changing and challenging industry. This moment marks a natural turning point for both of us, each with new goals and different visions for the future.” According to the brand, Zhou will stay on as CEO and the sole proprietor of 3.1 Phillip Lim. However, Lim will pursue “new ventures.” Much like Fendi and Chanel’s vacancy, a new creative director hasn’t been appointed yet.

Throughout Lim and Zhou’s nearly 20-year partnership, the brand has managed to stay independent. Even without a huge conglomerate, Lim’s impact on runway and street style fashion has been monumental. In 2007, just two years after 3.1 Phillip Lim opened its doors, Lim received his first CFDA Award: the CFDA Swarovski Award in Womenswear. By 2013, he received two additional CFDA trophies and garnered a slew of celebrity supporters. Emma Watson, Victoria Beckham, Ashley Olsen, Katie Holmes, Kim Kardashian, and Jennifer Lawrence (to name a few) are all longtime admirers.

More recently, 3.1 Phillip Lim has become a street style essential for fashion muses, including Katie Holmes. In April 2023, the Dawson’s Creek alum went viral for her two-tone 3.1 Phillip Lim jeans (you know the ones). Similarly, Priyanka Chopra and Jenna Dewan source the New York-based brand for various press tours. While promoting her rom-com, Love Again in May 2023, Chopra turned heads in a baby pink satin midi dress from the label’s Fall 2023 collection. In February 2024, Dewan was photographed in an all-black 3.1 Phillip Lim look from Pre-Fall 2024.

While Lim’s time at his eponymous label is over, his mark on the fashion industry certainly isn’t. Stay tuned to TZR to see what Lim’s “chapter 3” entails.