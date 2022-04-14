It might seem obvious, but peachy tones are just so perfect for summer makeup looks. There’s something about the bright-yet-warm shade family that makes your features come alive, adding an energized, youthful glow to any and all skin tones. In yet another gorgeous beauty moment from the star, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty lipstick look is single-handedly ushering in the summer season. Her peach-toned glossy pout is proving, yet again, that the shade truly reigns supreme during this time of year.

Gomez’s longtime makeup artist, Melissa Murdick, took to Instagram to share the “peachy keen makeup look” that she created for the star’s Rare Beauty event in Malibu this week. Of course, Gomez is wearing a full face of her beauty brand, and Murdick focused on peachy tones for the beachside gathering: peach blush, a wash of peach shadow on her lids, and gloriously glossy peach lipstick.

In a TikTok video, Murdick shared exactly how she created Gomez’s lip look, which is perfectly pouty without being obviously overlined. The key, she says in the clip, is to use lip liner sparingly before applying your lipstick with a lip brush for ultimate precision. She also mixes liquid lipstick and lip gloss to create the ideal consistency.

First, Murdick suggests starting with a brown-based lip liner that’s just a bit darker than your skin tone. “You want to overline your lips very gently,” she says, “so we want the pencil to rest on the lip and just go over the edge, all the way around the mouth. So just cheating it a little bit.”

After lining her lips, Murdick says she mixes liquid lipstick and lip gloss together, then apply with a lip brush. “The reason we have to use this brush is because this requires precision,” she says. “We want to cover that brown liner; it’s just going to be a shadow behind the lip color that helps create that 3D effect.”

The result is a voluminous, glossy lip that doesn’t look unnatural. “It looks like your real lips, just better,” Murdick says, adding that on her own lips, she used Rare Beauty’s Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick in Heroic, and the Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm in Nearly Berry. On Gomez, Murdick used the Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick in Brave, and the Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm in Nearly Apricot.

Murdick adds that you can use any two shades that coordinate, but there’s Gomez’s peachy lip moment is the ultimate natural-yet-elevated look that you’ll want to wear everywhere this summer, from brunch to the beach.

Ahead, check out all the products you’ll need to try the hack.

