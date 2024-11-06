There’s nothing like a fresh haircut to get you in the mood for a brand new season. And while technically speaking, winter doesn’t start for another several weeks, some are feeling the desire to make the shift a little sooner. This might just explain why so many celebrities have been stepping out in shorter styles of late. Between Jennifer Lawrence’s shoulder length chop and wispy bangs and Kim Kardashian’s flipped ‘90s bob, there seems to be a clear move to lose some dead weight — literally speaking. Apparently Olivia Rodrigo also got the memo, because the “Vampire” singer just debuted her own pre-winter 2025 haircut.

Rodrigo has been wearing her hair ultra long since back in her Disney days. Even as recently as Oct. 25th, when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Guts World Tour live concert on Netflix, the “Traitor” artist sported her signature waist-length brunette waves. But just a few days later when she sat down with Jimmy Fallon for a The Tonight Show appearance, her hair was noticeably cropped and looking fresher than ever. Her stylist Clayton Hawkins confirmed the cut by posting a little BTS on his Instagram, complete with a few scissor emojis.

Fans got another view of the new chop on Tuesday, November 5th, when Hawkins gave a sneak peek of Rodrigo’s latest glam for W Magazine. The Grammy winner is still hanging onto her go-to middle and soft waves, but even just a relatively subtle change of length instantly feels more sophisticated and grown up on the 21 year old.

Rodrigo’s haircut is the perfect example of how you don’t have to go for a dramatic change to get a revamped look for winter. Even with minor tweaks, like adding in a few soft layers or taking your bob from piece-y to blunt can make you feel like a totally new person for the upcoming season when the dark days and cool weather demand an extra dose of beauty wherever you can find it.