There are a number of seasonal factors to consider when mapping out your winter haircut. Sure, the cooler temps mean you aren’t concerned with your hair being up and out of your face, but if you go all in and cut off a ton of inches you’ll loose the additional warmth that comes with the extra length. On the flip side, having long hair can be a struggle when you’re wearing hats and scarves. (Hello, static.) Thankfully, figuring our your look for the season will be a breeze this year. According to hair experts, the winter 2025 haircut trends feature a diverse array of styles, so all lengths are getting their moment to shine. There’s also no need to worry about whether your look will feel outdated. The key to picking the right cut for you relies on determining what will work best for your lifestyle and styling skills.

To help give you more insight into which trending look to choose this winter, TZR tapped celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan, and celebrity hairstylist and Prose spokesperson Glen “Coco” Oropeza to give you the breakdown on what’s trending for the season, plus styling tips to help maintain your new cut. Whether you’re into lots of layers, blunt ends, or natural texture, this year’s looks hit all the marks. Keep reading for a full debrief on all of the options. Your hairstylist is about to have so much fun.

The Bob

A long length isn’t for everyone, so if your gut is telling you to take the leap and go short, you should listen. Plus, you’ll look super fashion-forward as Oropeza confirms that all the cool girls are reaching for the shears. “I’ve been loving seeing girls hack their length off,” he says. “Something about it feels liberating, and it looks so chic without having to try hard.” The stylist says he prefers to see the bob hit mid-neck because it can be complimentary to a variety of face shapes. However, he notes that if you have a shorter neck, a longer bob might suit you the most.

Embracing The Natural

Hairstyling is often about what you can do to change your texture or alter your shape, but McMillan says that he’s noticing more people leave their natural patterns alone and ditch the layers. This means allowing your hair to grow as it does naturally or maintaining a more uniform length whenever you see your stylist. Either way, make sure that you’re not forgetting to integrate trims into your routine to eliminate dead ends and help with growth retention. If you find that styling your hair in its natural state is overwhelming, McMillan says that working in sections is your best bet. This will give you more control over the style’s end result.

Fluffy Bangs

Unless you’ve been off the internet the past couple months, you’ll know that Sabrina Carpenter’s fluffy bangs are, arguably, the most talked about hair moment of the whole year. And for this winter, “her career isn't going anywhere, and neither are those bangs,” says Oropeza. The velvety curtain fringe is here to stay, and Oropeza says that the style can be extremely customizable as long as you work with your stylist to address face shape. “If you want to accentuate your eyes or your cheeks, curtain bangs is a great way to do this,” says Oropeza. “[Or,] if you feel like your face is very long, use them to camouflage the length.” Plus, he adds that the cold weather months are the ideal time to get bangs since you won’t be battling sweat and humidity.

Long Layers

Another Carpenter-inspired trend you’ll continue to see come December is the long layered look. “Think Farrah Fawcett,” says McMillan. This style features varied lengths reaching from below the eyebrows to the neck to the chest to the waist. It creates a lot of movement, dynamic, and shaping, so it’s perfect for those who feel like their hair falls flat or doesn’t frame their face. As for maintenance, McMillan suggests styling with velcro hair rollers or hot rollers for the full glam effect.

The Clavicle-Length Cut

“It’s basically the comeback of ‘The Rachel’ cut,” says McMillan about the trending clavicle cut. Hitting right at the collarbone, this is perfect for the person who doesn’t love a bob, but can’t handle long strands. It’s the perfect in-between that can work on all hair textures, and it creates enough room to have fun with layering or even add bangs.