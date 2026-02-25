Dakota Fanning kicked off Milan fashion week with Fendi’s fall/winter 2026 show — which also happened to be Maria Grazia Chiuri’s first official show as chief creative officer of the luxury label. On February 25, Fanning was spotted leaving her hotel in an all-black monochromatic look with one very noticeable, animal printed accessory. Upon a closer look, Fanning was carrying a Fendi Baguette bag that has never been seen before — perhaps it was a small preview of a new runway exclusive? Precisely.

The All Her Fault actor looked super sleek in her black wide-leg trousers and a matching blazer with nothing but a sheer bra underneath. She finished the bold, but polished look with patent pointed-toe pumps that had a rather conservative heel. Fanning’s minimal outfit served as an ideal canvas to spotlight the unreleased shoulder bag. Shortly after Fanning’s outing, Chiuri’s debut Fendi collection confirmed it: Baguette bags are back in a major way, including the actor’s beaded red, white, and black zebra version.

The Baguette’s runway return came just in time: Not only are vintage iterations of the bag wildly popular on the resale market, but there’s been a real demand for ’90s and early 2000s fashion nostalgia. And Chiuri would know since she helped create the original iconic style during her career as an accessories designer at Fendi from 1989 to 1999.

Aissaoui Nacer/BACKGRID

While the style has remained a house regular throughout the years, more recent versions differed from vintage styles with a more modern and contemporary approach. Fendi is clearly taking note of the rise of nostalgic demand.

A model walks the runway at the Fendi ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 2026/2027 show. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

After the show, Fanning was photographed yet again, but this time in a completely different black outfit. She wore a black wool coat with a yellow top underneath and black trousers (maybe the same ones from earlier?), and black ballet slippers. One thing, however, remained consistent: she rocked her new Fendi Baguette.

The actor finished the look with a pair of vintage looking brown sunglasses which played into her retro vibe perfectly.