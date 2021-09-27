Red carpet events are back, and there's no shortage of fashion and glam inspiration to go around. But as of Saturday, September 25, editors, fans, and celebrities alike are fixated on one star in particular: Olivia Rodrigo. The "Driver's License" singer attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala wearing an unforgettable ensemble and timelessly elegant glam with a modern twist.

Olivia Rodrigo's Academy Museum makeup was brought to life by her go-to makeup artist, Molly Greenwald. The pro dressed the songwriter’s pout in a bold red hue from YSL Beauty and defined her eyes with a subtle cat-eye flick, mascara, and gold eyeshadow. Her glam evoked a timeless aesthetic, a modern take on old-Hollywood glamour.

The 18-year-old stunned in a plunging black Saint Laurent gown by Anthony Vaccarello, dreamt up by the singer's go-to fashion stylist duo, Chloe & Chenelle Delgadillo. She teamed the striking silhouette with matching black heels and seemingly skipped out on jewelry completely.

While every element of her makeup look is * chef's kiss* perfection, it's the brows that take home the gold. Greenwald veered away from shaped, filled brows in favor of natural arches. Per the photos, it looks like she brushed up Rodrigo's brows and locked them in place for a fluffy finish resembling the Instagram-famous soap-brow look.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

For hair, celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins gave the hitmaker a sleek center-parted updo with wavy face-framing tendrils.

And for nails, Rodrigo kept it simple with a “sheer creamy pink nude polish,” executed by celebrity nail artist Betina Goldstein. She used Bio Sculpture Gel polish in the shade “Rose.”

This isn't the first time Rodrigo’s glam has completely owned the red carpet — the Disney Channel alum made her Met Gala debut on Monday, September 13, where she stuck with the same color palette, opting for a lace Saint Laurent jumpsuit with feathered trim, matching platform heels, and statement diamond earrings.