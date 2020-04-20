For as trendy as they are, soap brows — the name of those lamination-like feathered eyebrows you've probably seen all over editorials and Instagram — do have one major downside. To pull off the technique traditionally, you have to use soap; a product that doesn't always play well with makeup or the eye area in general. This is why Patrick Ta's new Major Brow Shaping Wax is, in fact, a major development in the brow world.

Like brow soaping, the just-launched $22 wax gives you enviably bold brows, a Patrick Ta signature at this point. However, instead of using a residue-prone bar of soap, the wax subtly locks hairs into place while still blending in. Two shades of Major Brow are available, too: Clear and Tinted, a universal warm taupe "perfect for any hair color" according to an Instagram post by the beauty brand.

You will need an extra product on hand to use the wax, though. Patrick Ta shared a Major Brow how-to video on his own Instagram page, which showed the celebrity makeup artist spritzing the Major Brow pan with MAC Prep & Prime Fix+. "I'm gonna spray a little bit of Fix+ or any setting spray. What you want to do is activate the product, because the natural form is hard since it's a wax," Ta explained. Then, Ta swept the product through his brows, let it dry, and presto — perfectly groomed brows.

Naturally, Patrick Ta's latest invention requires a brush that works with its innovative formula: aka the $18 Major Brow Dual Ended Brow Brush. On one side is a spoolie, used for grooming up brow hair; the other end offers an angled brush, in case you need to apply powder or pomade. This brings the entire Patrick Ta Major Brow combo to a cool $40 — and judging by the size of the 5-gram wax pan, it's one that'll last you.

At the moment, you can order both new Major Brow products on Patrick Ta's website as of its April 17 launch. Ahead, the new Major Brow Shaping Wax and Major Brow Dual Ended Brow Brush.

