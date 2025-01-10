Just like blondes, brunettes, and redheads, those with gray hair — whether it be natural or color-treated — have a unique set of concerns that are the focus of their hair care routine. And the first step to maintaining soft, shiny strands, is employing the best shampoos for gray hair.

“As hair turns gray, it often becomes coarser and rougher. This happens because the body stops producing melanin, and hair follicles produce less sebum, leading to drier, more wiry hair,” explains Richy Kandasamy, vice president color development & R+COLOR collective member.

To keep your silver hair glossy and vibrant, Kandasamy says to look for a shampoo with the following ingredients. “For gray hair, use shampoos with purple or blue pigments to neutralize yellow tones,” he shares. “Hydration is [also] key, so look for glycerin, aloe vera, and oils to keep it smooth. Always choose sulfate-free formulas to protect moisture and avoid stripping natural oils.” Additionally, formulas that offer UV protection will also help prevent fading and brassiness, while charcoal will gently help remove buildup when your strands need a reset with a clarifying shampoo.

If you’re in the process of transitioning to full-on gray hair, Kandasamy recommends a sulfate-free shampoo to “protect [the] dyed sections and nourish new gray hair growth.” During this process, you might notice your hair has different textures (the gray strands could be more wiry, for example), so he says to use a hydrating formula with keratin and oils to keep both textures strong and smooth.

Ahead, you’ll find the 10 best shampoos for softer, shinier, and brighter gray strands. A future of good hair days starts here.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Christophe Robin Hydrating Shampoo With Aloe Vera $26 See On Christophe Robin Since hair can get rougher as it goes gray, reaching for hydrating shampoo on wash days is key for maintaining a soft and smooth texture. This Christophe Robin one gets the job done with aloe vera and plant amino acids.

R+Co SUNSET BLVD Blonde Shampoo $34 See On R+Co Don’t let the “blonde” in its name fool you — this R+Co shampoo is also designed to make gray hair look extra silver. In addition to enhancing your color, the formula also hydrates and repairs delicate strands.

LolaVie Exfoliate & Detox Scalp Shampoo $39 See On LolaVie Whenever your hair is in need of a reset, reach for a clarifying shampoo. The charcoal in the one from LolaVie will gentle (but effectively!) cleanse the scalp of product buildup without stripping your skin and strands dry, thanks to a nourishing blend of ceramides and B vitamins.

Dove Love Your Silver Gorgeous Grays Purple Shampoo $8 See On Walmart Not just for blondes, purple shampoos are also quick fix for salt and pepper shades that are too brassy. The pigments cut unwanted yellow tones from silver hair so it’s more vibrant and shiny.

Joico Color Balance Blue Shampoo $23 See On Joico Alternatively, a blue color-depositing shampoo can also be used to help neutralize brassiness in gray hair. This Joico bottle offers results that last up to 12 washes and contains UV minimizers to help prevent fading.

Better Not Younger Full Transparency Pure Revitalizing Shampoo $29 See On Better Not Younger Warning: Washing gray hair with a shine-boosting shampoo will leave strands so glossy, you’ll get asked if you just left the salon. Better Not Younger’s Full Transparency Pure Revitalizing formula is tailored to aging hair, and offers strengthening and conditioning benefits in addition to added shine.

Cécred Hydrating Shampoo $31 See On Cécred Infused with hyaluronic acid, an African oils blend, and a collagen complex, the shampoo from Beyoncé’s Cécred line cleanses hair while deeply nourishing it. The brand’s signature scent with notes of Australian sandalwood, warm musk, night-blooming jasmine, Haitian vetiver, and violet leaves, will turn wash day into a spa-like experience.

Oribe Silverati Shampoo $49 See On Sephora This do-it-all shampoo provides the perfect balance of hydration and shine, plus it’s infused with blue and silver pigments that make gray hues extra vibrant.

Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hydrating Shampoo $44 See On Kérastase If dryness is your number one hair concern, Kérastase’s Ultime Hydrating Shampoo belongs in your shower. It’s stacked with a blend of nourishing oils that smooth and revive shine.