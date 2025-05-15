In just five months, NYLON has thrown some of 2025’s most thrilling A-list affairs. The fashionable fêtes started with NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition during New York Fashion Week. Then, at Coachella, Dove Cameron treated VIP guests to a private performance at NYLON House: Deep Dive. Most recently, at Stagecoach, Rachel Zoe, Kelsey Anderson, Morgan Riddle, and more channeled cowboy-core for NYLON Desert Disco. Now, according to the magazine’s latest update, the stylish soirées will continue into the summer, with the introduction of The NYLON Residency at The Surf Lounge — a three-day exclusive event powered by the new NYLON membership program. In July, world-class DJs will take center stage in Montauk for the brand’s “biggest summer event yet.”

Bright and early on May 15, NYLON announced its next move, which is “set to be the defining celebration of summer,” the brand wrote in a press release. Kicking off on July 2 and running through July 5, the magazine will take over the aforementioned Surf Lounge, an iconic hotspot for summer soireés. The four-day event “will be the epicenter of culture, music, and unforgettable experiences,” shared the official press release. Dynamic acts including DJ duo Sofi Tukker, French musician Hugel, and other special guests will keep the party going all weekend long. Back-to-back performances, delicious food, and luxurious activations will serve as an appetizer to the plethora of perks one can expect from NYLON’s new invite-only membership, set to launch later this year. Here’s the confirmed schedule thus far:

July 3: Sofi Tukker

Sofi Tukker July 4: Hugel & Special Guest

Hugel & Special Guest July 5: Special Guest

“With NYLON Membership, we’re building a community of real-world tastemakers who are shaping what’s next in culture,” said Bryan Goldberg, CEO of BDG, in the press release. If approved for the enviable membership, people located in New York, L.A., and Miami will be gifted free access to every NYLON party (including Art Week, Fashion Week, Hamptons Summer, Race Week, and Festival Season); tickets to sold-out concerts, exhibitions, and festivals; and gift drops from the brand’s partners.

If you haven’t yet, apply to the NYLON Membership now, and stay tuned to TZR for updates as The Surf Lounge bash fast approaches.