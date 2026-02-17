You can usually bet on world-class skiing and unmatched scenery to be the main draws during a winter getaway to Aspen. Such was not the case over Presidents’ Weekend at The Snow Lodge, where NYLON took over with a week-long residency in partnership with ASOS. In fact, skiing felt like an afterthought compared to the action-packed lineup of events from Feb. 12-16 that transformed the mountain hotspot into an influencer and celebrity playground.

The festivities kicked off on Thursday with a NYLON Nights party which served as a welcome party prelude for the excitement to come. On Friday, things really started heating up thanks to a courtyard DJ set by Canadian music producer and DJ, Kaytranada. Party-goers showed up in their best après ski looks, where a Western-fringe-aesthetic met cozy-elegance. And you’d never know it was in the middle of New York Fashion Week just by looking at all of the fashionable attendees, like Tinx, Kit Keenan, Bethenny Frankel, and Rocky Barnes.

The Friday night festivities continued with an intimate, seated NYLON Membership dinner at Marea Aspen, where there was no shortage of premium On The Rocks Cocktails to go around. DJ Pamela Tick set the tone with sounds that carried guests from cocktails through dessert. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, Saturday’s events proved otherwise. On Valentine’s Day, guests made their way back to the Après Ski Courtyard to enjoy another top notch DJ performance by Pawsa.

In addition to the music, the activations were both practical and well thought out. Guests were able to shop in the ASOS pop-up inside the hotel lobby, where they were invited to pick party outfits (as well as sip on much needed hot chocolate). They were able to take a break to recharge at the Bloom hydration station or chill in the Polymarket yurt.

Keep scrolling to see every can’t miss moment from the après ski party — the NYLON way.

Kaytranada

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Lucas & Tinx

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Kitty Cash

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Sami Clarke

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Jaelynn Polanco

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Juliette Porter

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Sierra Bolen

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Pawsa

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Kitty Cash, Kaytranada & Von Ford

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Kit Keenan

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Bethenny Frankel

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Pam Lima

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Rocky Barnes & Jourdan Sloane