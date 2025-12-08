If there was ever any doubt about where all of the A-list celebrities and cultural trendsetters would spend their Friday evening during Miami Art Week, two words for you: NYLON House. On Dec. 5, guests returned to Collins Avenue for another epic night filled with art and music, hosted by NYLON and presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics.

The exclusive, invite-only affair — which was held beachside at the Cadillac Hotel — included NYLON Members and celebrity attendees, like the magazine’s September 2025 cover star Ice Spice, along with fellow VIPs, Travis Scott, Lori Harvey, Diplo, and Alix Earle. And as if this star-studded crowd wasn’t exciting enough, Ellie Goulding showed up to deliver a surprise performance following the headlining DJ set by Adriatique.

While soaking up all of the room’s sounds, it was hard to miss the equally incredible style moments. After hitting the step and repeat, guests were able to touch up their makeup throughout the night with e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Glow Reviver Lippie Land, an immersive amusement park of beauty with complimentary product. With their glam ready to go, they were then able to strike a pose at a photo studio brought by Marshalls.

“Tonight, NYLON brought the heat to Miami Art Week in signature NYLON style – top tier talent, music, art, culture, and a new issue,” said Lauren McCarthy, Editor-in-Chief of NYLON. Ahead, see all of the hottest celebrity style moments of the night.

Ice Spice

Lori Harvey

Alix Earle

Diplo

Suni Lee

Justine Skye

Jenn Tran

Tinx

Brianna LaPaglia

Nic Vansteenberghe

Tyga