Nicole Kidman's Leather Look At The 2025 ACM Awards Was Oh-So Edgy
She turned up the heat.
There are few celebrities in Hollywood who can consistently captivate a red carpet year after year, decade after decade. Nicole Kidman is just one of the few said celebrities. Since the ‘90s, the actor has been a true style chameleon, shining on every carpet she steps on. At last night’s 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards, she proved this point yet again, stunning in a sexy leather look from Monse’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection.
Accompanying husband Keith Urban, who was honored with the prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award, Kidman was all glamour in the all-black outfit that included an asymmetrical halter dress with a leather bodice that transitioned to a silk skirt over coordinating straight-leg trousers.
While some celebrities like to put their own unique spin on off-the-runway ensembles, Kidman stayed true to Laura Kim’s and Fernando Garcia’s original vision for the look. For the Fall/Winter 2025 show, the model wore Kidman’s exact combo with square-toed boots. The Australian actor — who was styled by Jason Bolden — deviated just slightly, opting for pointed black pumps instead to complete her outfit.
For her beauty look, Kidman kept things simple to allow the sexy ensemble to do most of the talking. Her strawberry blonde hair — which was cut into a shocking mullet-pixie hybrid at Monday’s Met Gala — was back to its signature long length, styled straight and sleek for the big country music event. Her makeup was kept natural and glowy, with just a hint of smoky eye shadow, rosy pink cheeks, and a soft peach lip stain.
It’s comforting to know one can always count on Kidman to deliver a true glam moment, come rain or shine.