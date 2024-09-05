Ever since 2001, Nicole Kidman has somehow managed to star in at least one film per year. However, 2024 is quickly revealing itself as one of her busiest yet. Not only has she starred in two films and one highly-anticipated Netflix series (more on that later), but the Oscar winner has also delivered some ten red carpet looks in just eight months. And in true Kidman fashion, she’s not slowing down anytime soon. On September 4, in honor of her latest project, The Perfect Couple, Kidman shined in a see-through Ferragamo gown with dark brown crystal accents at the Netflix show’s L.A. premiere.

Inside Hollywood’s iconic Egyptian Theatre on Wednesday evening, Kidman was joined by her co-stars, including Meghann Fahy and Liev Schreiber, just to name a few. Much like her performance in The Perfect Couple, Kidman undeniably stole the show on the red carpet thanks to her stunning ‘fit. While she rarely selects a sparkly set (much less one this daring), she made an exception this time. At first glance, the halter-neck number might appear to be black, but upon further inspection, you’ll notice it’s a dark espresso shade. The back of the custom gown was just as plunging as the top while the partially sheer skirt flowed behind her. For an extra bit of coverage, Kidman played with an oversized black blazer — sometimes delicately draping it off her shoulders, holding it in her hand, or ditching it entirely. From there, Kidman opted out of a necklace and only accessorized with gold stud earrings and slingback black pumps from Paris Texas — one of her go-to footwear labels for A-list affairs.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment

To no surprise, Kidman wasn’t the only celebrity dressed to the nines at The Perfect Couple premiere. Fahy went a slightly sultrier route compared to Kidman. The White Lotus star turned heads in an entirely see-through skirt set, complete with a deep V-neck embellishment. The sleeveless bodysuit and knee-length midi skirt were created out of the same sheer lace, alongside a completely open back. Then, Fahy rounded things out with peep-toe pumps and diamond stud earrings.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The best part about Kidman’s latest appearance? You don’t have to wait to binge her newest series. The Perfect Couple is available on Netflix right now. So, stream the murder mystery ASAP, and while you’re at it, why not channel Kidman’s luxe look via the curated edit below?