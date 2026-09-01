There are very few trends I feel confident will last through the 2020s and beyond, but method dressing is one of them. Indeed, it’s been an exceptionally great year for red-carpet references to the film one is promoting: Margot Robbie’s intricate, Victorian-inspired hairdos for Wuthering Heights, Zendaya’s intricate, Grecian-inspired hairdos for The Odyssey, etc. The latest addition to the list? Nicole Kidman, who attended the U.S. premiere of Practical Magic 2 in a blowout that perfectly captured the spirit of her on-screen character — and the ‘90s setting of the original film — even if it was far from a recreation.

Kidman attended the Aug. 31 event, held at Los Angeles’ Directors Village, in a lacy black gown with nude lining, a high-low hem, and a matching choker (the first red carpet outing for Atelier Versace by Pieter Mulier). The gown’s sexy, witchy vibes were giving major Gillian Owens energy — as did the glam.

For glam, hairstylist Adir Abergel used ghd hot tools to create a bouncy, lived-in blowout that was equal parts sophisticated and wild. “The goal was undone in the best way — loose, full curls with a ton of body, a high-shine finish, and that deep side part that gives the whole look a sexier, more grown-out blowout feel,” Abergel said in a statement. “It’s a nod to the free-spirited sister from the original film, re-set for tonight: healthy, romantic, and full of movement."

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Makeup artist Gucci Westman also drew inspo from the era of the first film, using Cle de Peau products to create a sultry visage featuring lined lids and petal pink lips and cheeks. “I immediately thought of the ‘90s, which is so synonymous with Versace, and Nicole has the amazing natural beauty of the supermodels of that decade,” said Westman in a statement. “I wanted to evoke the essence of that time but keep it very modern and just highlight her.”