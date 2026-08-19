Nicole Kidman has always been an impossibly glamorous movie star, but it really does feel like she’s in the midst of a kind of… glow-up. A Nicoleaissance, if you will. Yes, she’s delivered a steady stream of iconic beauty and style moments since the 1980s. But over the last several months, the Academy Award winner has been popping up in music videos, resurrecting Y2K styles on the red carpet, and, much to my personal pleasure, showing off her natural curls more often. In fact, vacation-mode Kidman just showcased her air-dried natural texture so beautifully, she might single-handedly convince you to leave your hot tools at home before your next trip.

In a photo dump posted to Instagram on August 18, the Practical Magic star shared snaps from a recent vacation, a trip to Iceland aboard a Ritz-Carlton Collection Yacht. In the pics, Kidman can be seen hiking, hot tubbing, and hanging with her crew — all with her natural curls, mostly cascading down her back, occasionally swept up into an effortless bun. As several commenters noted, the vibes were very early-career Kidman.

For a flawless textured-hair air-dry like Kidman’s, the key is keeping water in and the air’s surrounding moisture out. Leave a little conditioner in your hair, and apply your styling products as soon as you get out of the shower (or even when you’re still in there). As hairstylist Evan Joseph told TZR, “If you’re struggling with styling your curls, not applying product to wet-enough hair is likely the culprit.”

With the press tour for Practical Magic 2 gearing up in the coming days, I’m keeping my fingers crossed that Kidman’s immaculate curls make it off the yacht and onto the red carpet.