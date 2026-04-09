I just know that Nicole Kidman is going to have a Hot Girl Summer. Of course, the A-list Aussie actor is booked and busy as usual; according to IMDB, she’s appearing in at least three television series this year, and Practical Magic 2 is set for release this September. But there’s also just a certain pep in her step these days — Ms. Kidman really seems to be living her best life. She brought that joie de vivre to the April 8 premiere of Margo’s Got Money Troubles, where she wore what might be the twistiest, most creative ponytail I’ve seen this year.

To promote the Apple TV+ series, Kidman hit the pink carpet in New York City with wispy curtain bangs and a high ponytail, courtesy of her longtime hairstylist Adir Abergel. The real focal point of the pony was at the crown, where the hair was twisted in upon itself, almost French Twist-style, before releasing into wavy, loose lengths. It was pulled back relatively loosely, creating a romantic effect with plentiful tendrils.

The “formal-sporty” updo paired perfectly with her ‘fit: A slinky mesh Schiaparelli jacket and skirt set with black and white feather-like details. (Stylist Jason Bolden pulled from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection.) Peachy-nude makeup by Mary Wiles and a short, milky nude mani rounded out the glam.

(+) @hairbyadir (+) Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Updos in general, and French Twists in particular, are really having a moment right now. And I, for one, am very here for it. What better way to show off a fabulous neckline, gorgeous jewelry, or — of course — a happy, smiling face.