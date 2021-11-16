Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber Shared A Cute Mom-Daughter Fashion Moment

Barely a week after many fashionably inclined stars stunned at the 2021 CFDA Awards, celebrities were back at it again with more red carpet excellence. On Nov. 15, several A-listers wore their best fashion looks to the 2021 InStyle Awards. The red — errr, black — carpet ensembles they donned for the celebratory evening were glamorous and unforgettable. In particular, Cindy Crawford and daughter Kaia Gerber both wore shimmering gowns for a slightly matchy-matchy, cute mother-daughter style moment.

Other fashion highlights from the red carpet included gymnast Simone Biles, who wore a gorgeous green Aliétte gown. (She was presented with the The Original award for her courage in addressing mental health at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.) Poet Amanda Gorman also attended the event while wearing a soft pink Harbison mini dress that boasted a unique daffodil print. Meanwhile, Michael Kors took home the Designer Award that evening and his creations were a popular choice for the night’s attendees. Reese Witherspoon, Lori Harvey, and Kate Hudson all wore looks by the American designer. Each of their ensembles, too, reflected the high-shine trend that’s popped up on the 2021 red carpets.

Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gerber wore a fringed and sparkly Alexander McQueen dress while Crawford donned a Missoni dress with shimmering zigzags.

Elle Fanning

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Great actor wore an intricate, golden chain crop top with a low-slung black maxi skirt. The entire unconventional ensemble was by Balmain.

Simone Biles

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Biles donned a hunter green-hued Aliétte gown that featured 2021’s buzziest detail: cutouts.

Lana Condor

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Condor wore a black and while polka dot top and shorts set from Georges Chakra. Her TASAKI Aurora ring in white gold offered a delicate hint of shine via diamonds and pearls in her look.

Andie MacDowell

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The acclaimed actor wore a Dior taffeta bustier gown in navy and carried the fashion house’s 30 Montaigne bag.

Amanda Gorman

Amy Sussman/WireImage

The poet laureate wore a daffodil-printed, silk organza mini dress with a forked train by Harbison. Blush-colored pumps and diamond drop earrings completed Gorman’s romantic red carpet look.

Kate Hudson

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Hudson stunned in a formfitting, gold sequin gown and a wool maxi coat that boasted a matching high-shine lining. Both her dress and statement outerwear were from Michael Kors’ Fall/Winter 2021 collection. The actor opted for additional shimmer via a pair of drop earrings by Cicada.

Tessa Thompson

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Thompson made a glamorous statement in a strapless gown with a voluminous, tulle-paneled skirt. Her unique number was crafted by Christian Siriano.

Reese Witherspoon

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Witherspoon wore a halter-style, sequined dress by Michael Kors that featured an on-trend keyhole and thigh-high slit. The Morning Show actor upped her ensemble’s shimmer by choosing jewelry — a pair of earrings and a few rings — by Tiffany & Co.

Zoë Kravitz

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kravitz chose a magenta-colored, glittery gown with a hood. She kept her accessories simple with a cherry-red clutch, a bevy of rings, and a pair of delicate drop earrings.

Lori Harvey

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Also in Michael Kors, Harvey wore a hand-embroidered crystal gown with midriff-revealing cutouts and patent leather sandals with crisscrossing straps.

Nicole Kidman

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kidman was a violet vision in her shimmery, ornately beaded Armani Privé gown.

Melissa McCarthy

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Nine Perfect Strangers star opted for a sleek navy outfit, which consisted of tailored trousers and a billowing, boho-esque tunic. Satin, knotted heels in a matching blue shade and a black handbag completed McCarthy’s look.

Phoebe Dynevor

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Dynevor wore a satin, pistachio-colored Louis Vuitton dress with a sultry plunging neckline. Her garment’s romantic adornments — like its lace tier hem and bow straps — tapped into a Bridgerton spirit that felt on-brand for the star of the Netflix series.

Madison Bailey

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Outer Banks actor donned a one-shoulder, heavily-ruffled Alexandre Vauthier mini dress in a luscious ruby shade.

Alexandra Daddario

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The White Lotus actor opted for a plaid ensemble by Dior. You’ll notice Daddario’s quilted Lady Dior bag and pointed-toe pumps in crimson all matched back to her red outfit.