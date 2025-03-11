A harsh reality is that slathering on the most expensive, active ingredient-packed moisturizers, serums, and masks will only do so much if visible signs of aging are your primary skin concern. These topical products may help your complexion appear plumper by dousing it with hydration, for example, but they’re not going to minimize your laugh lines like filler does.

Yes, for truly dramatic results, board-certified dermatologists and plastic surgeons will suggest that you add an in-office treatment into the mix. The good news? In 2025, smoothing forehead wrinkles or lifting a sagging neck won’t require you to use up PTO to recover. Thanks to high-tech innovations, there are a number of minimally-invasive options with zero to little downtime that are top-tier. The caveat is that these treatments aren’t one-size-fits-all. Leveling up with an in-office treatment also comes with a high cost, which is why it’s so important to scope out a licensed professional in your area who has a reputable practice, credible reviews, and transparent before and after photos.

So, in addition to TZR editors’ own personal experiences, we tapped skin care experts to share both the newer technology and tried-and-true modalities they’ve seen yield the best results in their offices.

Ahead, you’ll find award-winning solutions for common skin concerns, including cystic acne and acne scars, tech neck, overall dullness, and so much more.

Best Acne Treatment: Cutera AviClear

Cutera’s AviClear uses laser light to suppress sebaceous glands (also commonly dubbed oil glands) to help to limit oil production, which contributes to breakouts and clogged pores when combined with dead skin cells. A full treatment consists of three to four 30-minute sessions, spaced four to six weeks apart. According to Michelle Henry, M.D., FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and expert judge, AviClear provides a sustainable result and may be a good option for those who aren’t interested in oral acne medications.

Visit aviclear.com for medical providers and for pricing information.

Best Brightening Treatment: Allergan SKINVIVE™ by JUVÉDERM®

By utilizing injectable microdroplets of hyaluronic acid, Allergan’s Skinvive by JUVÉDERM treatment smooths skin texture on the cheeks, resulting in glowier, more hydrated, healthy-looking skin overall. Results last for up to six months — a whole lot longer than any radiance-boosting, pore-blurring primer. Better yet, the treatment only takes about 15 minutes to complete and has minimal downtime.

Visit skinvivebyjuvederm.com for medical providers and for pricing information.

Best Treatment For Fine Lines/Wrinkles: Merz Xeomin

Xeomin, an injectable neurotoxin, is on its way to becoming a household name when it comes to treating fine lines and wrinkles. It’s often referred to as a “naked neurotoxin” by dermatologists because it doesn’t contain stabilizing proteins like its competitors’ formulas. What’s the benefit? Patients may not build up as many antibodies to the injectable, which may help prevent a drop in efficiency over time. There’s also less risk of allergic reactions. What also sets Xeomin apart is that it only lasts approximately one to three months, making it a great option for those who are new to injectables.

Visit xeominaesthetic.com for medical providers and for pricing information.

Emma Chao/TZR; Stocksy

Best Firming Treatment: Inmode Morephus8

Offered for both the face and body, Inmode’s Morpheus8 is a minimally-invasive in-office treatment that uses a combination of microneedling and radiofrequency to firm and tighten the skin, smooth skin texture, and stimulate collagen production. Two to three sessions typically yield results. There is some downtime with Morpheus8 compared to other non-invasive treatments. Potential side effects can include redness, swelling, bruising, scabbing, and temporary pain and sensitivity.

Visit inmodemd.com for medical providers and for pricing information.

Best Neck/Chest Treatment: Merz Ultherapy PRIME

A neck cream is a good place to start when it comes to preventing and treating loss of skin elasticity on the neck, but it probably won’t yield the same results as a FDA-approved in-office procedure performed by a licensed professional. Ultherapy Prime addresses sagging and laxity on this area of the body with non-invasive ultrasound technology that stimulates the formation of new collagen, resulting in skin on the neck that appears lifted and less noticeable fine lines and wrinkles on the décolleté. “Ultherapy is a dermatologist favorite,” says Dhaval Bhanusali, M.D., FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and expert judge. “It goes deep and gives powerful results. It’s becoming more and more popular by the second and our number one request.”

Visit ultherapy.com for medical providers and for pricing information.

Best Body Firming Treatment: Inmode BodyTite

BodyTite is a minimally-invasive body firming treatment that utilizes a cannula inserted into the skin and radiofrequency (RF) energy to reduce body fat. Once the RF heats and melts the fat cells, they’re suctioned out of the body through a probe. “As an alternative to traditional surgery, BodyTite delivers comparable outcomes without large incisions, making it an attractive option for those seeking non-invasive body sculpting,” explains Henry.

Visit inmodemd.com for medical providers and for pricing information.