Naomi Osaka has always delivered standout looks on the tennis court. At this year’s US Open, she continued that streak with a hooded Who Decides War gown. The custom design featured a gray French terry bodice covered in patches of newspaper headlines and photos featuring Osaka over the years, paying tribute to her career’s highs and lows. A long white tulle skirt finished the piece, which Osaka wore on the court while winning her first match against Anastasia Zakharova.

In addition to her own past, Osaka’s gown was a powerful tribute to basketball star Allen Iverson. During his career, the NBA athlete was known for his matching sweatsuits and cargo sweatpants. The late Virgil Abloh, a mentor of Who Decides War’s designers, also inspired the look, with references made to the Arc'teryx windbreaker dresses he created for Off-White’s Fall 2020 collection. Law Roach styled Osaka’s gown with black pumps for photos before her match, which she later swapped for black narrow-toed Nike sneakers.

“The look references Allen Iverson, more specifically, his gray sweats and the nonconformist cadence with which he moved through the world as an athlete. Naomi and Law sent two images our way of Iverson wearing a headband — head only — and from there, we had roughly 30 hours to figure out the rest,” said Who Decides War Founders Téla D’Amore and Ev Bravado in a press release. “This was a piece that was controversial when it debuted, but remains one of our favorites he ever created. It felt important to nod to a hero of ours whose own path to success was similarly defined by a refusal to move within the expected current.”

(+) Sebastian Arriagada/Courtesy of Who Decides War (+) Sebastian Arriagada/Courtesy of Who Decides War INFO 1/2

Like her past innovative competition outfits, Osaka completed her dress with coordinating accessories. Another nod to Iverson came from her red-and-black sweatband — a piece he also wore on the basketball court. Roach finished the tennis star’s look with a black Nike arm sleeve, red elbow sleeve, and a red leather Who Decides War ring, plus diamond stud earrings.

(+) Sebastian Arriagada/Courtesy of Who Decides War (+) Sebastian Arriagada/Courtesy of Who Decides War INFO 1/2

Once it was time for her match, the 28-year-old shed the voluminous design to reveal a black tank top and metallic silver mini skirt. “I just get really nervous during the first round of this tournament because I wanna do well...and I wanna show you guys some more outfits,” Osaka said in a post-game interview.

For the rest of the tennis tournament, Osaka will compete in her second women’s singles round against Kateřina Siniaková on Wednesday. She’ll surely wear another bold look at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for the Open, whose 2026 participants include stylish athletes Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Jessica Pegula. The event will also feature stylish looks off the court, which have already seen outings by Kaia Gerber, Brandy, Alexandra Daddario, and more celebrity guests.