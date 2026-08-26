At this year’s US Open, Kaia Gerber looked to timeless pieces when getting dressed. On Monday, the star stepped out in a classic black dress by Yana Matkivski for the first day of the tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Her Donna style featured a sleeveless bodice and pencil-style skirt for a flattering silhouette inspired by vintage bathing suits. Gerber’s look also fit into the business-casual style of the Open, which she attended with her The Shards co-stars Homer Gere and Owen Painter. At the event, the group watched tennis matches from the Center’s presidential suite, which was taken over by Vogue for the occasion. It also marked a reunion for Gerber and Gere with the magazine, which featured them on the cover of its viral September issue.

The model and actor’s accessories were just as versatile as her dress, which she paired with oversized black sunglasses, black mules, and a thin gold watch. A Fendi Baguette bag with a tiger-striped print and brown leather trim completed her outfit with a nostalgic feel. The style was actually a re-edition of the same bag from the early 2000s, which was released in Fendi’s Baguette 26424 capsule by chief creative officer Maria Grazia Chiuri earlier this summer.

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All of Gerber’s pieces were instantly streamlined, which followed the minimalist looks she’s worn while promoting The Shards this season. However, they also nodded to her supermodel mom Cindy Crawford, who wore an identical outfit when the pair attended an Omega party in Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

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Gerber’s sharp look marked a stylish start to this year’s US Open, which is still in its first days of Fan Week events and qualifying matches. Its 2026 edition will last until September 13, making this the longest tournament in the Open’s history. Since the athletic event overlaps with New York Fashion Week, it’s sure to feature even more celebrity guests in addition to sports stars like Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Jannik Sinner, and more.