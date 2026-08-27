After just a few days, the US Open has already drawn top celebrities to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for its latest tennis matches. That also means there’s plenty of stylish outfits to spot in the tennis court stands, from the polished to the athletic.

Sophisticated ensembles have been constants at the Open through the decades. During the 2026 tournament, stars like Kaia Gerber and Da’Vine Joy Randolph continued that tradition with silky dresses and simple heels. The event’s sporty nature can also be matched with classic “tennis whites” and details like pleats, prints, and embellishments. Guests like Tinashe and Remy Ma took that route, wearing matching sets and statement jewelry for the occasion.

Since the tournament is held until September 13 — which also overlaps with New York Fashion Week — there’s plenty of time for stars to visit Queens and take in a match or two. Aside from the athletes on the court, excitement around tennis has hit the city with new pop-ups, parties, and partnerships from brands including IHG, Mejuri, Cadillac, La Roche-Posay, and more. In the coming weeks, there’s sure to be plenty of dressing inspiration to discover from the audience. Just don’t forget your Coqodaq caviar-topped nuggets with a themed cocktail — whether that’s the Grey Goose Honey Deuce, the IHG Watermelon Slice, or a Moët Serve.

Below, discover the best celebrity outfits from the 2026 US Open.

Kaia Gerber

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At the start of the tournament, Kaia Gerber channeled her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford, in a black dress by Yana Matkivski. She paired the minimalist piece with matching mules, oversized Side Eye New York sunglasses, and a tiger-print Fendi Baguette bag, creating a chic outfit while sipping Honey Deuces with her The Shards co-stars, Homer Gere and Owen Painter.

Tinashe

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Tinashe channeled the early 2000s in an embellished white shirt and miniskirt. The singer’s set was streamlined by matching wedge sandals, with added glamour from a silver pendant necklace and sculptural gold earrings.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

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Da’Vine Joy Randolph was elegantly dressed for the US Open in a dark brown dress. The style was cinched by a matching belt, which the Oscar-winning star paired with round ombré aviator sunglasses and tan pumps. A gold watch and diamond post earrings provided a polished finish.

Remy Ma

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Remy Ma nodded to tennis style with a pleated skirt and crop top, complete with a white Dior visor. Added sparkle came from a diamond necklace, hoop earrings, and a bejeweled watch. The star matched her pale tan leather set with Miu Miu’s gingham bow-topped sandals.