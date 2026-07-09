Few have merged tennis and fashion quite like Naomi Osaka. Since she skyrocketed to fame in the early 2020s, the Japanese athlete has become a style star to watch — especially on the court. Whether she’s paying tribute to her Japanese background or matching a bejeweled floral hairstyle to her headphones, Osaka loves a bold statement, and there’s no shortage of them in her athletic fashion repertoire.

As a longtime partner of Nike, Osaka’s competition attire is typically crafted by the athletic brand from head to toe. Though the star’s always worn tennis dresses and sneakers from the label over the years, recent seasons have found her integrating high-fashion designers into more avant-garde ensembles (with the help of stylist Marty Harper). Since her viral bow-topped Nike x Ambush outfits at the 2024 US Open, Osaka’s consistently integrated artisanal pieces into her court entrance looks and kits over the years — often in collaboration with experimental designers like Robert Wun, Kevin Germanier, and Chris Habana.

Of course, there’s no lack of color in Osaka’s looks either. Seemingly every hue — from tonal blues and greens to radiant oranges, yellows, reds, and purples — has been part of her wardrobe. Even when she’s taken a more neutral departure, there’s always a heightened attention to detail through embellishments, silhouettes, and technical layers. In fact, it’s a sensibility she’s honed since she first rose to prominence — and it’s made her one of the most exciting athletes to watch in the world of tennis today. Below, see our favorite gametime fashion moments from Osaka’s career so far.

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The bold, statement-making details that have become the signature of Osaka’s court style as we know it began in August 2024. At the US Open, the star hit the court in a neon-colored Nike tennis dress complete with a ruffled skirt and large bow, made in collaboration with Ambush designer Yoon Ahn. The kit went viral online for its outer layers — a sheer white jacket with a bright green bow on its back, as well as a coordinating detachable skirt with tulle lining for added drama. When leaving the court, she even slipped on a pair of matching Beats headphones.

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Days later, Osaka returned to the US Open courts in a similar Nike x Ambush outfit, this time in a darker colorway. She wore a black ruffled tennis dress with a white watch and gold Louis Vuitton monogrammed pendant necklace, plus matching wristbands and bow-topped sneakers. Coquette-like touches came from a shiny black jacket topped with a stark white bow, plus another tulle-lined detachable skirt and matching headphones.

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At the French Open in May 2025, Osaka wore a pale pink Nike dress with a ruffled skirt and dark cherry-red trim. The look also matched her sneakers, visor, and wristbands. The greatest statement, however, came from her hair, which was styled in two flower-adorned space buns inspired by the anime Sailor Moon.

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At the August 2025 US Open, Osaka wore a bright orange bubble-hemmed dress with matching crystal trim, plus a bedazzled zip-up jacket and matching sneakers — all from Nike. Crystal-covered red roses woven into her braided ponytail made a glamorous statement, which Osaka paired with matching headphones and a Labubu doll hanging from her gym bag. The star later shared on the WTA’s Instagram that her Nike outfits this year were united by a floral theme.

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Starting in 2026, Osaka’s court outfits became more avant-garde through collaborations with a variety of cutting-edge designers. In January, she made a viral entrance to the Australian Open in a Nike look made in collaboration with couturier Robert Wun — whose work she’d later wear at the Met Gala. At the match, she wore an abstract-printed teal cropped jacket trimmed in pale green ruffles over a matching Nike dress. While walking onto the court, she notably layered her kit over a pair of white pleated pants with a matching veiled hat and umbrella — all signatures of Wun’s designs.

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More prints took center stage at the Indian Wells tournament in March 2026, where Osaka wore a yellow Nike tennis dress covered in black cheetah spots. The zip-up piece’s fabric even shifted colors depending on the light. While walking on the court, she made a statement with futuristic gold mouth jewelry and gold ear cuffs by Chris Habana.

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In May 2026, Osaka arrived at the French Open in a metallic Nike kit made in collaboration with Kevin Germanier. Her light brown tennis dress was embroidered with numerous gold sequins, framed by pale orange and pink sneakers and a black wristband and visor from Nike.

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For her first appearance at Wimbledon this June (which marked her debut in the British tournament’s quarter-finals), Osaka made a viral entrance in a white outfit by designer Hana Yagi, inspired by her own Japanese heritage. Combining elements of traditional Japanese and Western bridalwear, her outfit included a kimono-inspired outer layer with a wide, knotted belt, sweeping train, and ruffled tulle skirt — plus a matching sheer bomber jacket and headpiece. When the layers were removed, Osaka revealed a custom Nike kit with coordinating flower detailing. Pearl jewelry — both her on-court stud earrings and entrance bangle and drops — from Japanese high jeweler Mikimoto brought an elegant finishing touch to the star’s ensemble.