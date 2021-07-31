For Tenniscore Style, Copy These Naomi Osaka Outfits

Tenniscore, the fashion trend that borrows elements of style from the sport, is in full swing for summer 2021. You don’t need to own a racquet — or even play, for that matter — to master tennis dressing. Brands are dropping summer collections filled with pieces in this sporting category — mini skorts, collared polos, and sweat-wicking dresses, to name a few — which make it easy to channel the look. In addition, you have one of the world’s best tennis players Naomi Osaka, and her tennis outfits, to serve as point of reference for sporty outfit formulas.

Osaka is an internationally recognized athlete (she has seven titles from the Women’s Tennis Association) and her on-court looks have to remain movement-friendly and conducive to actual play. However, Osaka never lets that stop her from adding a bit of exciting flair to the tennis gear she wears while competing. Instead of your traditional, crisp white pieces, Osaka opts for clothing that boast graphic prints and bright colors — typically in the form of a striped tennis dress or a neon skirt. And when she does opt for an all-white tennis aesthetic, Osaka likes to add accessories like a cool visor or sweatband into the mix.

Ahead, TZR presents the champion’s best tennis outfits to date, along with some style tips to master the tenniscore vibe. You’ll even be able to shop similar sporty gear to Osaka’s, which will help you achieve her stylish, on-court appearance.

Invest In A Tennis Dress

Julian Finney/Getty Images

You can’t discuss tennis fashion without shouting out this must-have piece: a court-friendly tennis dress. To give the traditional design a refreshing upgrade, Osaka opts for graphic elements — like the black and gray striped dress from her collection with Nike. (You’ll find her exact one available to shop, below). For options with more subtle pops of flair, try a piece with colorful piping from the New Balance x Staud collab.

Look For Pieces With Cutouts

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Cutouts are undoubtedly one of the defining fashion moments of the year, so it was only natural for the detail to converge with another one of 2021’s leading trends: tenniscore. Follow Osaka’s lead and try a workout garment with an eye-catching back cutout like Solely Fit’s black bodysuit. Or, if you prefer the flossy cutout look as opposed to an open peek-a-boo design, Good American’s multi-strapped sports bra makes for a surefire way to stand out during doubles practice.

Rock A Colorblock One-Piece

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Colorblocking is one of those designs that remain perpetually on trend due to its stimulating hues and endless color combo possibilities. Osaka integrates this into her on-court style by choosing multicolored, sporty singlets. Below, you’ll find a few graphic one-pieces to shop for yourself — some in vibrant color palettes, like Twenty Montréal’s cherry red one-piece, while others are a bit more neutral, like Tropic of C’s Movement black and white number.

Add Some Flair Via A Colorful Tennis Skirt

Bai Xuefei/Xinhua

A tennis skirt is a versatile athleisure staple that translates effortlessly off the court. You can wear it with a sports bra during the game, then style the bottom with a cute sweatshirt or pullover post match. It’s a worthy piece to add into your wardrobe, even if you’ve never picked up a tennis racquet in your life. Osaka puts her own spin on the activewear basic by choosing vivid hues like bright coral and vibrant turquoise. You can shop a similar item to her’s from the fashion line of Osaka’s fellow tennis superstar: Venus Williams.

Don’t Forget To Accessorize

Jack Thomas/Getty Images

A true tennis outfit wouldn’t be complete without a few iconic sporty accessories! If you’re feeling a head-to-toe tennis fashion moment, take inspiration from Osaka’s visor and sweatband combo that coordinated with her all-white outfit. To channel your inner Wimbledon pro, try Alo Yoga’s white cropped polo with Sweaty Betty’s light skort, and top it all off with Nike’s sporty yet wearable tennis visor.