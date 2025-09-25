(Celebrity)

Miley Cyrus Is Bringing Her Unapologetic Vibe To Maybelline

She’s the new face — and voice — of the brand.

by Ama Kwarteng
Miley Cyrus is the new global spokesperson for Maybelline.

Miley Cyrus’s approach to beauty can be summed up in one word: unapologetic. From bleached eyebrows and micro-bangs to white mascara and two-tone hair, she uses her hair and makeup as a canvas for bold, creative expression. That is exactly the reason why Maybelline chose her to be the brand’s new global spokesperson. “In a boundary-pushing campaign that bridges nostalgia and reinvention, Maybelline and Miley Cyrus join forces to bring meaning to beauty, celebrating creative expression,” shared the brand in a press release. “This marks the beginning of a new era where music and makeup converge — offering fans a fresh way to express themselves and feel empowered.”

Cyrus is going to be the face of Maybelline’s major upcoming launches, which includes a color collection, and the brand’s viral Sky High Mascara. The singer isn’t just lending her image to Maybelline; she’s also the new voice of the brand, reimagining their iconic “Maybe it’s Maybelline” jingle. "I remember singing the Maybelline jingle as a kid and imagining it was me on the screen. Now, it is. To take something so iconic and make it mine — it's powerful and personal," Cyrus said in a press release. “Maybelline shares my belief that makeup should be expressive, ever-evolving.”

With her fearless approach to beauty and confident voice, Cyrus isn’t just fronting a campaign — she’s bringing a fresh perspective to an iconic brand that’s been around for over 100 years. “Partnering with Maybelline, a brand that celebrates meaningful values, self-expression and play, felt like the most natural fit in this stage of my life,” she said. "I think this campaign shows that beauty is fluid, that confidence can look a million different ways, and that you were born with it all along.”

