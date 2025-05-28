When you’re a pop star of Miley Cyrus’ caliber, releasing a new album doesn’t just involve recording new songs. There’s also the visuals to consider, from the first Instagram post teasing the upcoming drop to the record’s artwork to the creative direction of lead single’s music video to the performance looks. And of course, your hair and makeup are equally as important as your wardrobe when bringing the vision to life. Ahead of the May 30th release of her ninth album, Something Beautiful, Cyrus has adopted a striking, glamorous aesthetic that’s heavy on retro silhouettes in futuristic silver metallic color palettes. The 1997 archive Thierry Mugler headpiece she wears on the album cover is a prime example. Equally commanding, her makeup has consisted of bold graphic eyeliner, while her hairstyles have leaned bombshell, such as soft, brushed-out waves or sleek, snatched high ponytails. For her album release event at Los Angeles’ famed Chateau Marmont hotel on May 27, she went the more natural hairstyle route, which perfectly reflected the low-key, intimate vibe of the night.

“Tonight is the beginning of a new phase for Miley. For the next two weeks, we are going to start toning down the makeup and keeping stylings natural and fairly clean looking,” the singer’s go-to hairstylist Bob Recine exclusively tells TZR. “Compared to Jimmy Kimmel where she had a more structured, high-fashion look, tonight we really wanted to highlight her natural beauty and her natural hair.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Since this look was all about enhancing Cyrus’ natural waves, Recine says no extensions or excessive amounts of products were used to execute it. He started by adding small amounts of Nexxus’ Volume Medium Hold Mousse on the singer’s dry hair, then using a diffuser to dry the product while letting her strands fall naturally to enhance her waves. “I also used Nexxus’ Repair & Nourish Ultra Lightweight Hair Oil to control some of her frizz while adding shine to the finished look,” Recine says. “I love using the oil because you can use a lot and get that wet, glossy look but you can also use a controlled amount to simply nourish strands and control any of those pesky flyaways.”

As a final step, Recine used the mousse to help secure and place Cyrus’ bangs so they perfectly framed her face. “A key tip for Miley here was securing her bangs and those short front pieces that we are growing out from her jellyfish cut earlier this year,” he shares. “I used small amounts of the Volume Medium Hold Mousse on dry hair (not wet)m which allows me to specifically place them to properly frame her face.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Given this week’s album release marks a new period for Cyrus, every choice is carefully thought-out and intentional — including this hairstyle. “[...]We really want the hair in the film [accompanying the album] to be the statement, hence why we are going to start toning it down,” Recine explains. “For the film, we did such a large variety of textures, so for the presentation of the film, we want her in her most natural form versus the over stylized icon. Toning the hair down now allows for us to really showcase the incredible work we did in the film with her real hair and allow for the film to speak for itself. This also allows for Miley to showcase a more humanistic side allowing viewers to really listen to her share the creative behind work without taking away from the film.”

Sounds like something beautiful. See the products behind Cyrus’ album release party hair, just below.