Anyone who has tattoos will tell you there’s never a wrong time to get some fresh ink. However, when you’re a pop star like Miley Cyrus, what better way to commemorate the release of a new studio album than paying a visit to your favorite artist and adding a new one to your collection? That’s exactly what the singer did days after Something Beautiful came out on May 31. On her album release weekend, Cyrus added a tiny muse tattoo to her 50+ pieces.

The singer’s latest tattoo is by Michelle Santana who works out of Bang Bang studio in New York City, a favorite among celebrities like Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, and more. Cyrus’ piece consists of the word “muse” in delicate script on her right shoulder. Santana shared a behind-the-scenes look at the singer’s appointment, along with the finished product on Instagram. “Grateful to have met such a G,” the artist wrote in the caption of her post. In the photos, Cyrus is seen with her natural waves pulled back in a claw clip with her bangs parted down the center, and is wearing minimal makeup.

The exact meaning being Cyrus’ pretty new tattoo is unknown, but perhaps it’s a nod to her own muses, one of which being her mom Tish. In April, she shared on Instagram that she wrote the song “End of the World” for her mom. “The secret of a song before it’s released is such a sacred time,” she wrote in the caption. “I am honored today to have it out in the world hopefully bringing some joy, but on this night I was singing only to the person I wrote it for. My muse, my mom.”

While the singer said in a recent The New York Times video interview that she regrets 80% of her tattoos, this new one is bound to be one of the exceptions.