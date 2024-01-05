We’re only five days into 2024, and it’s already shaping up to be Michelle Yeoh’s year. ICYMI, on Jan. 1, the actor shared the delightful news that her first grandchild is here. “A little miracle on the first day of 2024 ❤️✨ we are so truly blessed… can’t tell u how happy I am for this very very special bundle of joy ❤️✨,” she shared on Instagram. Though it seems Yeoh has been by her family’s side all week, she stepped away last night to promote her new Netflix comedy action series, The Brothers Sun, at its premiere in Los Angeles. Yeoh arrived wearing an animal print coat, looking every bit the fashion icon she is.

Not afraid to get adventurous with her red carpet style, Yeoh made her patterned topper, which is from Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection, the base of the look. However, those who caught the runway show likely remember the leopard print jacket, which boasts strong, dramatic shoulders, was styled a bit differently — the biggest change being the belt was tied in a knot. And while the model donned futuristic-looking red shades and a structured black tote, as seen below, Yeoh decided to forgo accents (save for subtle Jacob & Co. earrings) and let the piece shine on its own.

Beyond the eye-catching outerwear, Yeoh wore a plain black top, which peeked out from underneath the coat. For her footwear, it’s hard to tell exactly what shoes she opted for, but we’re thinking they’re suede black boots.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The major takeaway from Yeoh’s latest red carpet outfit? A statement coat has the potential to be the whole moment. Translation: Your outerwear can easily moonlight as a dress — just style it with understated separates and minimal accents.

Now, if you’re still not convinced it’s Yeoh’s year, Netflix’s viral poster makes a strong argument, reading: “It’s 2024 and Michelle Yeoh can still kick my ass.” On that note, channel her playful look with these styles ahead.