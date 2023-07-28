Michelle Yeoh’s Wedding Outfits Were Worth The 19-Year Wait

Congratulations are in order for Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt, as the Oscar-winning actor and ex-Ferrari CEO tied the knot in Geneva on Thursday, July 27. The Switzerland city holds a special place in the couple’s hearts as that’s where Todt proposed 19 years ago (!!!). Yes, the pair was engaged for 6,992 days — and judging by how nonchalantly they’ve been about their wedding journey thus far, it’s fitting that both Yeoh and Todt opted for an intimate ceremony over a publicly displayed lavish soirée. But make no mistake: Even though the couple’s celebration was no-frills, Yeoh’s wedding outfits were sophisticated and elegant enough to steal the spotlight in every photo.

For her big day, the Crazy Rich Asians star wore two beautiful looks. In one of the images, shared by guest Felipe Massa, Yeoh was pictured in an ivory button-down silk shirt and coordinating fringed midi skirt. She posed next to her husband and guests, who all wore a variety of suits. In a second image, where Yeoh wraps her arms around Todt while they stand in front of their wedding cake, she wore a beige lace number with a corset-like satin embellished bodice. Yeoh’s Best Actress Oscar statuette for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once even made an appearance here, though we’re not quite sure why. (Perhaps all the guests wanted to see it IRL??)

As you can tell from the images above, Yeoh’s bridal outfits aligned with her refined style perfectly. For those who can recall all her previous stunning red carpet looks, you know she typically reaches for polished evening wear gowns and suiting from the likes of Armani Privé, Carolina Herrera, and Erdem. That said, on occasion, the star does step outside of this zone to embrace bolder creations, like this Schiaparelli couture number at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Awards.

Earlier this year, in an interview with People, Yeoh described her red carpet style by saying: “At the end of the day, I know who I am. You can’t let the dress wear you and you can’t be walking around going, ‘I’m so uncomfortable. I can’t breathe.’” It appears she applied this same logic to her wedding looks this week by opting for sleek and feminine pieces.

