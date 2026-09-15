I will forever sing the praises of an awards show updo. Don’t get me wrong: Long, loose hair can be absolutely gorgeous (especially with a strapless gown or necklace-free look). But there’s just something about tousled, sexy, messy strands piled atop a celebrity’s head — showcasing some sparklers dangling from the ears, allowing an impressive neckline to take center stage, or just generally framing their glammed-up visage. And the number of sexy updos at the 78th Annual Emmy Awards gave me plenty to shout about.

The star-studded ceremony, held Sept. 14 at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, featured celebrities in a variety of impressive, effortless swept-up hairstyles. They included Florence Pugh, who paired her lilac, off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown with a romantic, textured updo with punk princess energy, and Ayo Edibiri, whose boho braids were gathered into a soft, romantic bun with wispy, face-framing tendrils. Nicole Kidman’s chignon was arguably a bit too close to the nape to qualify as an “updo,” but with face-framing curtain bangs and loose pieces, it absolutely fit the bill spiritually, so I’ll allow it. One style that was inarguably “up”? Rachel Sennott’s sky-high ponytail, which featured plenty of volume and body.

Scroll on to see the standout updos from the 2026 Emmy Awards.

Florence Pugh

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Ayo Edibiri

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Nicole Kidman

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Rachel Sennott

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco

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Eunice Bae