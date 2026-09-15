Is the celebrity bob backlash finally here? Considering the sheer number of stars who rocked chin-grazing cuts and shoulder-sweeping styles in the first half of the year alone, it’s safe to say no, it is not. Still, great lengths have been popping up with increased frequency: Back in May, several big names hit the 2026 Met Gala with flowing hairstyles, and last month, celebrity hairstylists predicted longer looks would dominate this fall. So if three’s a trend, the 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards all but confirmed it: Super long hair is having a moment.

At the ceremony, held Sept. 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, several celebrities hit the red carpet with long, loose locks that hit halfway down their backs or even longer. They included Selena Gomez — one of Hollywood’s preeminent bob-wearers, particularly of the retro variety — whose long, espresso-brown waves were worn loose, effortless, and parted down the center. Chase Infiniti also opted for a center part, with a silky finish and slightly crimped texture (courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway). Quinta Brunson combined the long-lengths trend with the red-hair trend, donning cinnamon-tinged waves that hit just below the waist. And not every long hairstyle was worn free and flowing: Shailene Woodley paired her Balenciaga ensemble with a long low pony, gathered at the nape of the neck.

Scroll on to see the Lady Godiva-worthy lengths of the 2026 Emmy Awards.

Selena Gomez

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The Only Murders in the Building star looked like she stepped right off the cover of a romance novel, thanks to long, loose waves (the handiwork of celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora) and soft, peachy glam (by makeup artist Hung Vanngo).

Chase Infiniti

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Redway took inspiration from Infiniti’s Louis Vuitton gown — which featured a sweetheart neckline and trumpet hem — when creating this blown-out style. “By brushing out her waves, we created a younger, cooler version of Old-Hollywood Waves,” the stylist said in a statement. She used ghd hot tools to get the look.

Quinta Brunson

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Thanks to hairstylist Suzette Boozer, Quinta Brunson’s glossy cinnamon waves had plenty of movement and shine.

Shailene Woodley

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Shailene Woodley — who took home the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series earlier in the month — wore what might just be the sleekest long locks of them all.