This 2018 Dress Is Meghan Markle's Most Iconic Look Ever

It’s been approximately two years since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their royal exit, trading in their home in London for a more private lifestyle in California. Their West Coast life may feel more down-to-earth — complete with chambray shirts, jeans, and messy buns — but it’d be remiss the say the public won’t think fondly of their more formal fashion moments as royals. Meghan Markle’s most iconic outfits have cemented the star into place as a modern fashion darling, and there’s no doubt her upcoming ensembles will be just as good, if not better. As someone who has gone from being a Hollywood celebrity to a member of the royal family and then back to being a Hollywood star, Markle’s sartorial evolution is one worth watching.

When news first broke that Markle was in a relationship with Prince Harry in 2016, all eyes turned on her, and her style. Now, with a virtually infinite list of appearances under her belt, Markle has not only refined her style over the years, but she’s also become a key player in bringing attention to brands and designers of all sizes. Some of her go-to labels include Veja (she loves the eco-friendly sneakers), Altuzarra, Oscar de la Renta, and Aritzia. She was a master of mixing high and low pieces together as a royal, which made her ensembles all the more intriguing. To reminisce over the former Duchess of Sussex’s royal style, scroll down for her most iconic looks.

Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Markle spent one of her final days as a member of the royal family by celebrating Commonwealth Day 2020. She wore a bright green dress from Emilia Wickstead with a matching fascinator from William Chambers.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex attended the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards in London in a simple, but vibrant turquoise number. This ceremony marked the couple’s first joint event since announcing they would be stepping down from their royal duties.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images In April 2020 at the Mountbatten Festival of Music in London, Markle wore a bold red gown by Safiyaa Kalika with coordinating accessories.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images In January 2020, while visiting Canada House in London, Markle went for a head-to-toe chocolate ensemble in different shades of brown. Her silk maxi skirt and suede pumps brought an elegant touch to her simple turtleneck.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Duchess chose a casual look of jeans, a tank top, and a blazer for a match at the Wimbledon tournament in July 2019. The style icon topped her outfit off with a cream fedora.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2019 WellChild Awards, Markle wore an emerald fitted dress with a wool coat over her shoulders. However, her unique purse from Montunas Gauria, which featured a scarf handle, drew all the attention.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In May 2019, Prince Harry and Markle announced the birth of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Markle wore a trench-style dress with a waist-cinching belt.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2019, with a loving hand resting on her baby bump, Markle attended the reception honoring the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales. She dressed in a white and silver brocade dress and a polished white coat.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Markle kept her growing bump in mind while attending the 2019 Endeavor Fund Awards. The Duchess styled a white button-down shirt and black maxi skirt — both by Givenchy — for the event.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images For the 2018 Christmas Day service, Markle leaned into British fashion with a statement-making hat. The brown topper matched in similar shade to her knee-high boots from Stuart Weitzman and Chloé purse.

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2018 Fashion Awards, Markle presented an award to honor Clare Waight Keller while wearing a Givenchy dress, which also highlighted her baby bump.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Markle took a cooler approach to her outfit for the WellChild Awards in September 2018. She wore a black silk camisole with a tailored pantsuit.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Markle wore a sleeveless trench dress from NONIE for the Nelson Mandela Centenary exhibition in 2018.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In July 2018, for the ceremony of the centenary of the Royal Air Force in London, Markle wore a custom black off-the-shoulder Dior dress. She accessorized with a black clutch and pale heels, both also from Dior.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Markle wore a sleek off-the-shoulder dress from Givenchy for a visit to Cheshire with Queen Elizabeth II in 2018.

STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex's Givenchy gown wasn't the only dress to make headlines on her wedding day. Markle wore a more modern, but equally minimal custom halter neck dress from Stella McCartney for her reception.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In one of her most iconic dresses to date, Markle wore an off-the-shoulder Givenchy wedding gown. (She married Prince Harry in May 2018 at St. George's Chapel.) The bridal look was custom designed by the fashion house’s then Creative Director Clare Waight Keller.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images For an ANZAC service at Westminster Abbey in April 2018, Markle wore a two-piece set from Emilia Wickstead with classic black pumps.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images On a visit to Edinburgh in February 2018, Markle dressed in a chic tartan plaid wool coat over a simple black turtleneck and trousers.