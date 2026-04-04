As a shopping writer and just a girl who has lived in Los Angeles for the past decade, I’ve tried what feels like every swim brand. Swimwear is more splurge-worthy than ever these days, so it’s important to order the right size and fit when shopping online. Size charts can be helpful, but it’s always good to hear from someone who has tried a ’suit from the brand before. As with all women’s clothing, sizing can vary greatly from brand to brand. My friends often ask me for details about the brands I’ve tested, so here is my ultimate rundown.

I’ve rummaged through my swim drawer to determine the top 10 brands you need for summer 2026. These are the actual styles I own, with info on how they run and perform. For reference: I’m typically a true size medium, and at 5'10", I shop for bikinis, since one-pieces are rarely long enough. My ideal swimsuit has comfortable coverage without looking matronly, doesn’t squeeze, feels secure, and offers some cleavage.

Check out my favorite swim styles (and even some cover-ups) from Vitamin A, Bydee, Montce, and more luxe brands ahead. These bikinis run true to size, unless otherwise noted.

Vitamin A

Fit Consensus: Flattering and secure

Great For: Active endeavors and sunbathing alike

If I had to name my most worn bikini, it would be from California-based Vitamin A. I own the Skylar top and Lolita bottoms in two colors, with the black being my favorite. It’s so flattering on my body type — the über-high-waisted bottoms hit me at the smallest point of my waist. The top creates some cleavage even without padding, while the bottoms are a bit cheeky without being revealing. I’ve gifted this bikini to one of my friends who plays beach volleyball, and she loves to wear it during games due to its highly supportive fit. This is a ’suit I feel I can wear in any setting — and clearly I’m not alone.

Luli Fama

Fit Consensus: Sexy and supportive

Great For: Those seeking bra tops

I recently heard my friends raving about Luli Fama bikinis, and that was enough for me to pull the trigger. This bikini is the newest addition to my swim drawer, and my first swimmie from the Latin-owned brand. If you like a top with padding, this one has molded cups with a push-up effect. I got a size small in the top, according to the size chart, and I could have sized down. I got the bottoms in a medium, and they’re a bit cheekier than I typically go for but still fit great.

Bydee

Fit Consensus: Customizable and natural

Great For: Avoiding awkward tan lines

This Alix Earle-loved Australian brand is known for colorful swimsuits in fun prints with cute charms. I happen to have a lot of Bydee styles, so let me run you through my go-tos.

I own one of the more classic styles, the Barcelona top, which I pair with the Panama bottoms that offer a bit more coverage than some of Bydee’s other styles. I got the top in a size medium, and I could have sized down. The bottoms I wanted were only available in a size large, and they fit, but my true-to-size medium would have been better. I think string bikini tops offer less support than some others, but my friend swears by triangle tops for her larger chest, so it all depends on your body type and preferences.

Slate Swim

Fit Consensus: Soft and comfortable

Great For: Everyday wear

This bikini from AAPI-owned brand Slate Swim is really soft and comfortable. Its fabric is smooth and doesn’t squeeze. I grab for it often. The underwire top is supportive but unlined, so it won’t give much cleavage. The bottoms I paired with it have a bit more coverage. You can get this ’kini in several colors.

Montce

Fit Consensus: Inclusive sizing

Great For: High-quality styles that stand the test of time

Florida brand Montce’s swimwear is so high-quality, plus it comes in standard and plus sizes. One of the styles I own and love is no longer sold, but you can still get your hands on the Simone bikini top, which I paired with the Lulu bottoms. This bikini top has a fun crisscross detail, and note that its balconette style does not offer much push-up. The bottoms offer a bit more coverage, which I love, and have a U-shaped cut that I find really flattering.

Triangl

Fit Consensus: Daring styles

Great For: Instagram pics

Iconic 2015 brand Triangl is still putting out bangers. This velvet bikini is so unique. It’s one that I wear when I’m feeling brave, because the cheeky coverage bottoms feel a bit skimpy. I’d suggest it for pics and tanning more than active endeavors.

Blackbough

Fit Consensus: Good coverage and soft fabrics

Great For: More affordable styles

Filipina-founded Blackbough Swim has great bikinis at more affordable price points. Styles switch out more often, so two bikinis I own and like are no longer sold, but you can still get your hands on my Portia swimsuit. It has an underwire top without much of a push-up effect, and bottoms with comfortable medium coverage.

LSPACE

Fit Consensus: Great styles for big and small boobs alike

Great For: Substantial support and coverage

I love my LSPACE swimwear and can vouch for its quality, but the styles I own are no longer sold. I’m currently eyeing the Effie bikini top and Savannah bottoms, which look totally up my alley. This ’kini has a retro, classic vibe. LSPACE also makes its tops in special D and DD cup sizes for bustier gals.

La Reveche

Fit Consensus: More for fashion than function

Great For: Picture-perfect moments

Splurge-worthy Italian brand La Reveche has stunning rosette swimwear styles that make a statement. I accidentally got this bikini in a size large, which works, but it would be better in my typical size medium. Note that this beautiful bikini is skimpy! Its top is unlined, and its bottoms are cheeky. It’s ideal for lounging around when you’re feeling brave — more for fashion than for function.

Zonarc

Fit Consensus: Comfortable push-up styles

Great For: Wearing in front of most audiences

This über-comfortable bikini from sustainable swimwear brand Zonarc is one of my go-tos. Its top has a flattering push-up effect, and its bottoms offer comfortable coverage. The purple color is really pretty, and I feel like I can wear it in any setting. Note that this bikini top ties in the back, making it a bit less comfy to lie on.