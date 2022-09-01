Trends come and go, but The Rachel is forever — or so it seems. The famous hairstyle that was popularized by Jennifer Aniston's character on Friends in the ‘90s never really went away and has been making more headlines than usual lately. The recent octopus cut craze has been dubbed a modern-take take on the trend, its choppy, face-framing layers meant to mimic the silhouette of an octopus’ tentacles. Megan The Stallion’s Rachel haircut, however, puts a whole new ‘hot-girl’ spin on the nostalgic style and fans — understandably — can’t get enough.

Earlier this week, the rapper debuted her new look on Instagram, sharing a mirror selfie video set to her song “Pressurelicious”, which is featured on her recently dropped album Traumazine. In the clip, Megan is wearing a rainbow bodysuit with a plunging neckline and cutouts throughout, as well as a noticeably different hairstyle. The star tends to go for extra-long hair or glamorous updos, but seems she’s taking a new route with a short, flippy cut.

The photo carousel gives followers a closer look at her new cut, which falls just to her shoulders in bouncy layers. Along with a deep side part, the rapper also has curled-under bangs, giving the style a retro flair.

The rest of her glam is equally stunning. Along with a gorgeous smokey eye, Megan’s makeup look features bold lashes, sultry contour, and over-lined, glossy lips. Of course, she’s also wearing her signature long nails, but this time, she’s gone without any nail art. The rapper has become known for over-the-top nail designs that perfectly encapsulate her playful and unapologetic personality, such as her mesmerizing galaxy manicure or 3D gummy bear nails.

In her latest posts, though, she’s wearing a solid hot pink manicure, seemingly jumping aboard the Barbiecore beauty trend. Of course, Megan infused her unique sense of style into the look, going for her signature lipstick nail shape, which has become one of her favorites in addition to coffin-shaped nails.

What trends will Megan Thee Stallion transform into a hot-girl phenomenon next? Only time will tell.