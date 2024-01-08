She may not perform on stage every night, but spiritually, Eva Longoria is a total rockstar. She loves to push the creative envelope, enrapture her audience, and has a penchant for flashy glamour, too. It makes sense then that her latest beauty transformation was inspired by one of the music world’s all-time greats. When celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos was plotting the actor-director’s latest look, he borrowed an iconic look from a legendary man. Longoria’s new shag haircut is actually inspired by Mick Jagger’s signature ‘60s-’70s mop, Giannetos shared on Instagram along with a few behind-the-scenes shots of the entire process.

Long, layered, and gently tapered, the shag cut focuses on face-framing pieces — and a set of split-center curtain bangs — to nail that instantly recognizable style. Longoria debuted the new look on Jan. 5 at the La Cena Los Angeles event, a celebration of Latinx artists in the film and television industry. To take the dreamy effect one step further, though, Giannetos styled the just-cut shag to look sopping wet and gently curled, like Longoria just emerged from a (surely very luxe) shower or pool. He did so with the help of L’Oréal Paris and Gee Beauty hair care products.

Jagger circa 1969.

The shaggy layers also happen to be a true 180 from the hip-length ponytail she wore just days earlier — but Longoria’s always been known for her versatility.

To underscore that edgy rockstar glamour, Longoria enlisted celebrity makeup artist Elan Bongiorno, who shared on Instagram that the pair have been working together for nearly 20 years. Bongiorno smudged out tons of smoldering black eyeliner and eyeshadow, blending them in for an up-all-night effect that feels more than a little Rolling Stones. That stunning nude-pink lip color, though, is pure ‘90s fun.

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

One full week into the new year and Longoria’s already shaking up her entire look, diving full force into a fresh cut and a sultry style to match. If this is how good her glam is in January, can you even imagine what the rest of 2024 has in store?