Megan Fox has been busy lately supporting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly by attending various performances to celebrate his newest album Mainstream Sellout. A few weeks ago the actress stepped out rocking Spice Girl-inspired pigtails. Unsurprisingly fans loved that ‘90s look, and she has since been on one heck of a beauty streak. Megan Fox’s top knot, is her latest edgy updo you’ll want to bookmark for your next night out.

“To be honest, she didn’t know what she was going to wear that night,” reveals Jenna Kristina, the makeup artist behind Fox’s glam. The actress and her fashion stylist, Maeve Reilly, eventually landed on a metallic blue skirt set from Edikted (this X-Ray Printed Mesh Top and X-Ray Printed Mesh Skirt set), explains Kristina.

“We felt it had a sexy alien vibe and I wanted to use the blue shimmer [eyeshadow] to add to the cosmic vibe,” explained Kristina. As for the hair, it was all hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. “We wanted to [do] something different than usual,” Giannetos tells TZR. The pro collaborated with Kristina and Maeve before deciding on an updo. “Based on the outfit I thought the hair would look great [up], and we added the bangs in order to give it a modern twist,” he explains.

The sexy cosmic-inspired makeup is all about the eyes. “While Megan and Maeve were deciding on her outfit, I did just a beautiful clean cat eye look that would work with all of the outfit options,” reveals Kristina. To create the crisp line, she used Maybelline Master Precise Liquid Eyeliner in black. Next, she layered Ardell 424 lashes with a 110 lash cut in half. “I added [the 110] to the ends for a dramatic pulled out cat eye,” explains the pro. To tie the eyes in with the metallic outfit, she added a pop of Mac’s Satin Eyeshadow in Triennial Wave to the inner corners of Megan’s eyes. “I used Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk Lip Liner with Chanel Rouge Allure L’extrait in 812 for a soft natural lip with a bit of shine,” adds the pro.

As for Megan’s modern top knot, it only took two styling products to achieve the look. Giannetos actually curled her hair first. “I prepared Megan’s hair by curling it to achieve extra texture, then I sprayed Oribe’s Dry Texturizing Spray [all over],” he notes. Next, he gathered the hair and pulled it into a high ponytail. “I sprayed Oribe’s Superfine Strong Hair Spray to avoid any flyways and left out some long pieces around her hairline,” describes the stylist. In case you’re wondering, those bangs aren’t real, they’re custom bangs by Hidden Crown. “I took some [longer] strands from the bangs and connected to the ponytail, so the bangs would blend perfectly with her own hair,” adds the expert. To finish, he twisted the ponytail in a top knot and secured with bobby pins.”

Ahead see all the products used to create Fox’s electric glam.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.