(Hair)
No drab looks here.
There’s no denying the appeal of throwing your hair into a ponytail and calling it a day. But this fall, rather than your same old pony, consider giving the classic hairstyle a creative twist. Here are 11 fun ideas that prove the easy look is far from boring.
@justinemarjan
If you didn’t toss your crimper a decade ago, you’re in luck: the look is making a return. For those who like to keep their hair out of their face, try out the popular ‘80s style by throwing your crimped locks up into a high pony.