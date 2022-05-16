Just when you thought it was physically impossible for Megan Fox to get any more stunning and sultry, she manages to pull off the unthinkable. For a special appearance at the Billboard Music Awards on May 15, Fox turned up in what might just be her most alluring look ever. Megan Fox’s Russian beauty-inspired look is an undeniably glamorous one, pulling out all the stops for an over-the-top effect that’s both ice-cold and scorching hot. Long, wispy bangs kiss the top of her thick lashes, fanned out at the edges for a sexy cat-eye effect perfect for the fun-filled (and star-studded) night out.

“Megan Fox giving Russian Mafia princess,” Dimitris Giannetos, one of Fox’s go-to hairstylists, captioned some behind-the-scenes shots on Instagram that look more like a full-fledged editorial shoot than some off-the-cuff photos. And really, Fox did look like she should be sipping vodka while draped in luxurious furs and diamonds, all while never mussing her carefully-applied lip liner.

The key to this look is how well Fox’s hair and makeup play together to form this overall aesthetic, which makeup artist Clarissa Luna very aptly described on her own Instagram account as “temptress” vibes. To complement her ultra-long, ultra-straight hair and eye-grazing fringe, Luna made eye makeup a major focal point with jet-black stiletto liner and stacked House of Lashes falsies.

While Fox is also wearing some steely grey eyeshadow, it’s merely a backdrop for the razor-sharp eyeliner and, of course, lashes so fluttery, they could take flight at any moment. But what really takes this look to the next level is the fact that the multidimensional eye makeup is just one piece of the puzzle. Fox’s lips are just as dressed up, lined with a cool-toned rose lip liner and filled in with a lighter lipstick and gloss for a truly 3-D effect.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Even Fox’s cheekbones get special treatment, too, defined with some warm subtle contour and a wash of blush that matched her lip shade. Combined, the hair and makeup play up Fox’s best features (all of them) for a seriously sultry event look — and an especially fitting one for the Las Vegas locale. Considering beau Machine Gun Kelly was practically looking at Fox with cartoon hearts in his eyes, it’s safe to say he appreciates the glam-on-glam effect, too.