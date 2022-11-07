Like most Hollywood red carpets, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Art + Film Gala served as an opportunity for the biggest stars to show off their best looks — with an emphasis on drama and full-scale glamour. The 11th annual event gathers notable figures from the art, film, and fashion industries for an evening of communion and celebration of art and all its intersections. And because the gala was sponsored by Gucci, several star attendees wore show-stopping designs from the brand — but the beauty was certainly just as notable. The hair and makeup at LACMA’s 2022 Gala saw a range of styles from TikTok’s doe-eyed trend to sleek updos to the ever-present cat-eye.

Among the celebrity guests’ standout beauty looks, Quinta Brunson and Kendall Jenner looked so soft and timeless in romantic makeup and effortlessly chic hairstyles, while others, like Billie Eilish and Jodie Turner-Smith, embraced edgier, sexier eye makeup and cutting-edged. You might be surprised by the slightly sinister inspiration behind Julia Garner’s dramatic eyeliner and bright red lipstick, courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo, or the unexpectedly summery hairstyle sported by Salma Hayek.

Ahead, see the best beauty looks from last night’s oh-so-glamorous event — you’ll probably want to bookmark a few for your upcoming holiday glam.

Sydney Sweeney

The Euphoria star matched her makeup look to her bubblegum pink ballet-inspired gown by Giambattista Valli, resulting in an all-around sweet and feminine moment. Her fluttery lashes and subtle winged liner gave her a doe-eyed effect, while her soft pink blush and lip color were straight-up ethereal.

Quinta Brunson

Brunson owned the red carpet yet again with a timeless beauty look. Her cat-eye, wispy lashes, and sleek, sky-high ponytail excluded regal vibes that seem only appropriate given her rising star status.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Turner-Smith went for a geometric eye look that combined smoky black eyeliner and a shimmering gold shadow. Her bleach-blonde hair amped up the drama even further, continuing the warm, golden glow seen throughout her entire look.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish tends to infuse natural, glowy makeup with a bit of edge, and her appearance at LACMA was no different. Makeup artist Emily Cheng complemented her fair complexion with peach-toned blush and lipstick, letting her soft smoky eyeliner be the center of attention.

Kendall Jenner

The embodiment of “soft glam”, Kendall Jenner appeared at the gala in soft, smoky eyeshadows, bronzed skin, and a neutral-pink lip color, with bouncy waves cascading around her shoulders.

Julia Garner

Makeup artist Hung Vanngo describes his look on Julia Garner as “Old School Hollywood Villain”, and it couldn’t be more spot-on. The actress dazzled in a bold smoky eye, defined cheekbones, and striking red lipstick.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek’s makeup look — which featured a soft pinky-purple eye and mauve lip — beautifully complemented the tones of her sparkling Gucci dress. Her shoulder-length crimped hair also gave her a playful, slightly summery vibe.