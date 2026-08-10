There’s a certain subset of iconic blondes that I’d refer to as “eternal blondes.” While plenty of stars dabble in the flaxen life, the “eternal blondes” are so closely tied to the hue we hardly even think of it as their “color” at all; it’s simply… them. Think Madonna, Taylor Swift, and, imo, Martha Stewart. Try to envision the businesswoman with anything other than a “buttery” or “silvery” blonde, and you’ll likely draw a blank (I know I did). Which is exactly why her latest color — a soft and pretty shade of rose gold — is so striking.

Stewart and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton debuted the color via a pair of collab posts on Instagram, uploaded Aug. 9. In the first, a video, Stewart can be seen transforming from a silvery-gray platinum to, via some snappy editing, a gentle “rose gold.” Appleton used products from Schwarzkopf Professional’s BLONDME and IGORA Vibrance lines to achieve the gilded, pastel-pink shade, which looked all the more dimensional thanks to the face-framing layers of the star’s bouncy bob.

The iconic entrepreneur paired her rosy, gold-toned hair with an equally glistening makeup look — including shimmering lids, glossy lips, and radiant cheeks — courtesy of artist Nicole Daisy Toye.

Stewart’s brand new color isn’t just a total vibe — it’s also right on trend for the season. “We’re seeing a significant resurgence of self-expressive color, with clients moving beyond traditional blondes and brunettes in favor of more artistic, individual looks,” professional hairstylist Jacob Habib Khan told TZR earlier this year. “Summer naturally invites experimentation, making it the ideal season to embrace a color that feels joyful, creative, and unapologetically unique.”