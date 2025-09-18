In 2023, Martha Stewart made history — the then 81-year-old appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated, and in the process, she became the oldest cover model in the publication’s history. The cover had people buzzing, wondering how her skin still looked so good. Many were eager to learn her beauty secrets, and she’s now made one of them public. Turns out, when the magazine came out, Stewart was already three years into testing products for her new skin care line. Elm Biosciences, the brand co-founded by Stewart and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, launched on Sept. 17.

“I set out years ago to take care of my skin,” said Stewart in a press release from the brand. “Along the way, I met Dr. Bhanusali, and we started doing our research and development to create a skincare line unlike any other. I have been using our products for the last five years in all developmental iterations, and I must say I am extremely pleased with the results.”

What separates this launch from all the other celebrity beauty brands? Well, according to Dr. Bhanusali, who also sits on the advisory board for Hailey Bieber’s brand Rhode, while science has continued to evolve, a lot of skin care products haven’t. “Our goal is to bring novel molecules and complexes to skincare that reset the expectations we have for what products can do,” he said.

Elm Biosciences’s first two launches are the A3O Elemental Serum ($135) and the Inner Dose Daily Skin Supplement ($50). The serum, formulated with antioxidants, also includes a complex molecule that uses a three-pronged approach to target visible signs of aging, like UV damage, dehydration, and irritation. The Skin Supplement is a daily capsule that targets internal triggers of aging, from inflammation to hormonal imbalance. When used in tandem, the products are designed to slow down the internal and external aging process while also strengthening the skin’s barrier.

If it’s good enough for Martha, it must be worth a try. The products are available to buy now on the brand’s website. Add it to your cart before it inevitably sells out.