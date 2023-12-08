Some subscribe to the idea that, in order to be the best, you must first learn from the best. If this is your train of thought, MasterClass’ latest session is for you. On December 8, the online education subscription platform launched a class with the lifestyle queen herself, Martha Stewart. The 82-year-old entrepreneur, who is currently sitting atop a billion-dollar brand, takes subscribers through an average day in her life on her Bedford, New York farm, to better demonstrate how hard work and passion are the key components to her success.

Considering her track-record as a resilient businesswoman — who wrote her first cookbook in her early 40s and launched her eponymous (now defunct) magazine Martha Stewart Living in her 50s — even a snapshot of Stewart’s day-to-day can offer some key takeaways on how she moves through life and work. “Watching this MasterClass, I think you’ll be amazed by how much can be done in a day,” explains Stewart in the session. “How much good work, and enjoyable work can be accomplished in one 24-hour period.”

One might assume that, at this point in her career and stage of life, Stewart might be embracing a more leisurely life of rest and social time. A first glimpse at the class on MasterClass shuts this theory down quickly. For starters, Stewart is up by 5 a.m. every day, hitting Pilates and sipping on her go-to green juice by 7 a.m. The decor queen reveals the produce-filled concoction she sources straight from her home garden is a mixture of green veggies and nutrient rich foods like celery, cucumber, spinach, mint, parsley, and ginger — but no kale. “I don’t want to burp,” she explains. “Burping’s rude.”

Deeper insight into Stewart’s life on her farm show just how detail-oriented and hands-on she is with her property staff and daily tasks. “[My farm] is run just as I would run a larger business,” Stewart says referencing her regular meetings and interactions with her home’s team. “You have to pay attention to everybody,” says Stewart. “The more informed you are, the more respect you will garner in your troops.”

And this is just the tip of the MasterClass iceberg. The hour-long session will include musings on Stewart’s rise “from nothing” into becoming one of the great lifestyle gurus and entrepreneurs of the modern world as well as her thoughts on what she thinks about her rollercoaster journey. “People say, ‘Oh, you like to reinvent yourself,’” she says firmly. “I don’t like to call it reinvention. I evolve — and not into an old fashioned old lady. I don’t want to be that.”

Stewart has nothing to worry about. Judging from her super-productive days, she’s got more energy and discipline than an army general. So, it’s clear we could all learn a thing or two from this multifaceted entrepreneur.

Tune into Stewart’s class on MasterClass by signing up for a membership at the platform’s official website. Her tips could serve as the perfect blueprint for how to restructure your daily routine in the new year.