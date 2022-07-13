Martha Stewart’s Latest Tablescape Will Convince You To Embrace Minimalism This Summer

Given the image that celebrities tend to portray on Instagram, it could be easy to assume that all nice dinner parties have to be over-the-top, fussy affairs. The decor is often expensive and complicated, which makes for an intimidating endeavor if you’re looking to the stars for inspiration for a soirée of your own. Let the entertaining queen herself convince you otherwise, though: Because Martha Stewart just threw a dinner party, and its minimalism proves that even the most beautiful and elegant of fêtes can be downright simple in their setup.

“Dinner tonight at the farm,” Stewart captioned the image of her get-together on Instagram on July 9. “A few great friends who have worked with me for twenty years or longer!!! Beautiful dinner. Beautiful day.” That alone sounds like it might entail an opulent event — but the entrepreneur’s picture showed a different situation entirely.

To start, Stewart chose a neutral, nature-inspired color scheme for the entire tablescape, from the plates to the chairs. Tan wicker seating, beige dinnerware, and a matching tablecloth set the foundation, while mint, cream, and brown accents dotted the scene. However, the hosting guru didn’t stop there in paring back her decor.

In addition to the simplified color palette, Stewart also opted for the most minimal of additions. Plates were free of adornments, linens lacked prints, glassware was plain, flatware was basic (albeit beautiful) — even the line of greenery that lined the center of the table was nearly uniform.

With all of that said, the 80-year-old’s dinner party was far from bland. How is that possible? With an expert hand, Stewart infused the largely monotonous elements with an eclectic touch. Alternating flatware styles and colors and a mismatch of planters adorned the table, providing just enough interest to keep things exciting.

There you have it: The most sophisticated dinner parties can also be the most simple in style with a few easy tricks, and Stewart proves it. Impress all your guests and recreate her minimalist event yourself with the Stewart-inspired dinner party finds, ahead.

