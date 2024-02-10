A near-immeasurable level of hotness is required to stop Instagram users mid-scroll, but that’s pretty typical for a Martha Stewart selfie. The 82-year-old mogul loves to share shots from her test kitchen, hair salon, and from her assorted travels, but every photo of Stewart has the same smooth, fresh-faced vibrancy that makes fans of all ages wonder exactly what she does to keep her visage looking so perma-youthful. On the Feb. 8 episode of her eponymous podcast, Stewart explains her cosmetic procedure routine and schedule, the injectables and lasers she loves, and even gets real on plastic cosmetic surgery claims, all with her personal dermatologist, Dr. Dan Belkin, at the second mic.

There’s one key point Stewart takes care to hit immediately. She’s never had a facelift, she says, but that doesn’t stop people from constantly asking if she has in her Instagram comments. “​​Everybody is so interested when they see a selfie of me posted on the Internet,” she muses in the episode. “So many comments are about my facelift and who did it and when did I have it done and how much retouching is on the photograph, and I just want to set the record straight.” While that particular procedure is off the table, though, she does open up about the less-invasive methods she relies on.

Stewart on Jan. 26, 2024 Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Like so many celebrities and civilians alike, Stewart gets neurotoxins — Botox is one popular type — to isolate and relax certain facial muscles, which smooths out wrinkles and adds lift. Her doctor explains on the podcast that his goal is to effectively eliminate downward pulling of the skin, but Stewart prefers a light touch on her forehead. If too much is injected, she says, “My eyebrows go up in a V, and that looks so unnatural.” She also mentions applying Scotch tape to wrinkle-prone spots at night to keep her face from passively emoting as she sleeps, which would deepen the lines.

That tautness seems to be key for Stewart and Belkin, who describe her use of ultrasound technology like Sofwave, which stimulates collagen production, tightens tissue, and lifts the dermis. She also likes Ulthera, which is an A-list favorite thanks to the way its sound waves penetrate muscles to contract and get smaller, which tightens the entire targeted area. Other non-invasive go-tos include the ever-popular Fraxel laser, which Stewart likes for evening out the tone and tautness of her décolletage — though it must be noted that she also credits pilates for how the whole zone looks and feels.

Finally, there’s filler to add volume. Like most, Stewart opts for hyaluronic acid-based fillers, the most popular type on the market — think Juvéderm, Restylane, or Belotero. But Stewart also likes to use a different category of fillers, the biostimulatory sort. Those work by slowly stimulate collagen growth from within, but they can’t be dissolved the way hyaluronic acid can.

In addition to her cosmetic procedures, Stewart’s always emphasized the impact her health-oriented diet and daily exercise plays on looks — and the fact that she’s been able to rely on the best derms in the industry for decades.

That sort of access is always important to keep in mind, even in this age of celebrity transparency.