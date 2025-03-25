Over her more than three decades in the entertainment business, Mariah Carey has tried out a few different looks — from butterfly tops and low slung jeans to bedazzled gowns (and of course the occasional Mrs. Claus-inspired attire). And the same can be said when it comes to her beauty. These days, you’ll most often see her rocking her signature glam that consists of her honey blonde hair styled into smooth, glossy waves paired with soft smoky eyes and nude lipstick. As the saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” and this combo has served the songstress well for some time now. However, every now and again she gives fans all the feels by returning to one of her most iconic hairstyles to date: The tight curls she sported in the early ‘90s. And that’s exactly what she did for a recent night out in West Hollywood.

Carey’s fluffy, natural spiral curls are pretty much synonymous with her “Someday” era. The #1 single came from her debut self titled album that was released back in 1990 and both the music and her look still holds up today. Thankfully, the singer — who’s still churning out hits and memorable moments in current time — has never been one to shy away from her highly successful past, so her big bouncy curls happen to be a style she’ll dip back into from time to time. For example, she stepped back into her ‘90s hair (alongside a Y2K-inspired ensemble) for a throwback TikTok video in the summer of 2023, and more recently she was spotted in Aspen over the holidays in nearly waist-length golden curls.

Roger / BACKGRID

So when she stepped out at The Birds Street Club on Sunday, March 23, her tight curls and bangs weren’t exactly out of the ordinary, but they were a welcome return to form that Carey treats her fans to every so often — much to their enjoyment. But it’s not just that: Given that the texture is Carey’s natural curl pattern, it could be a bit lower maintenance as compared to her go-to shiny blowout. Then again, can anything the “Touch My Body” singer ever truly be considered low maintenance?

Carey’s nostalgic night out look was made complete with an all black look at included a sequin bomber (a stand in for her quintessential Someday era outfit with an off-the-shoulder black bodysuit and high-waisted jeans) plus some of her signature makeup staples like a nude glossy lipstick. By combining style elements from her past with her current faves, the hitmaker achieved a totally crowd-pleasing look that feels so true to her roots — literally.