Since her breakout role in Martin Scorcese’s 2013 hit The Wolf Of Wall Street, moviegoers knew there was something special about Margot Robbie. She looked and carried herself like an Old Hollywood actor, and went out of her way to choose interesting, experimental, and sometimes downright “strange” roles that showcased her incredible variety — and it wasn’t long before the biggest brands and fashion houses took notice of her distinctness, too. Now, six years after signing with the legendary company as an overall ambassador, Robbie’s new Chanel No. 5 partnership marks a fresh chapter in both her career and her relationship with the brand. It also happens to put her in very good company — unsurprisingly, she’s a natural fit.

Robbie’s new role announcement hit the internet early morning on Sept. 12, just days after the pregnant star hit the red carpet in Los Angeles in support of My Old Ass, which she produced. In fact, ability to bring audiences to tears in an intense drama and then help create an irreverent Gen-Z comedy film is part of her allure for Chanel. In a press release sharing the news, the brand also underscored her commitment to working with female filmmakers and up-and-coming talent with her LuckyChap production company.

Courtesy Of CHANEL

“I think Chanel No. 5 is one of the most iconic fragrances in the world,” Robbie herself shared in that same press release. “It’s incredible to be a part of it. There’s such an impressive lineage of women who’ve been associated with the fragrance over the years,” she continued, adding, “I am very honored to be joining that long list of incredible talents.”

Robbie’s right, too. As one of the most legendary and instantly-recognizable scents of all time, the perfume has a storied history working and affiliating with industry icons like Catherine Deneuve, Ali MacGraw, Jean Shrimpton, and Nicole Kidman. Famously, Marilyn Monroe revealed in Life Magazine that she wore a Chanel No. 5 to bed each night — and nothing else.

It’s still unclear exactly what Robbie’s partnership with the brand will entail, but more will be revealed soon. Her No. 5 campaign drops this October.