Paris Fashion Week 2021 Proves Middle Parts Are Here To Stay

While the clothes presented at Paris Fashion Week may suggest an imminent return of opulence and grandeur, the hair trends from the Fall/Winter ‘21 runways were quite the opposite. Instead of regal updos or intricately braided buns, the hair stylists behind the French fashion brands leaned into practicality, creating looks for the long-awaited post-quarantine nights of partying and long days of indoor and outdoor activities.

To ensure maximum exposure to the (hopefully) momentous amount of fun to be had in the fall, hair will be worn out of the face and out of the way (though still with the effortless French look). Among the many, a few looks, in particular, stood out.

The timeless ponytail will once again reign as one of the season’s hero hairstyles, and how could it not? When daily activities are at an all-time high, it offers a clean look without sacrificing the drama trailing behind each wearer. Long locks simply cannot get in the way of nightclub revelry, which is exactly why short and sleek hairstyles were found sprinkled generously throughout the runways, making their way back en vogue. And, while the following list will paint a fuller picture of which hairstyles will be dominating the scene later on this year, one singular question remains: Why spend hours getting ready at home when life can finally be lived once again?

Hair Trend At PFW Fall/Winter 2021: The Middle Part

Hairstylists seem to have chimed in on this prolonged (and arguably exhausted) internet debate and they’ve sided with the middle part wearers (sorry millennials). At brands like Chloé and Jil Sander, the middle part exudes minimal luxury. It’s an easy go-to without looking sloppy.

Courtesy of Chloe

Courtesy of Jil Sander

Courtesy of Altuzarra

Hair Trend At PFW Fall/Winter 2021: Wavy Glamour

Seen at brands like Loewe and Schiaparelli, wavy hair is the official signal of the roaring 20s’ revival— from liberated locks to dramatic updos. Romance will always find its way to the Parisians, and this time, it’ll be through the winding strands of wavy hair.

Courtesy of Jil Sander

Courtesy of Schiaparelli

Hair Trend At PFW Fall/Winter 2021: Short & Sleek

It’s obvious that people are excited to return to their normal lives, which means that hair can’t get in the way. That being said, brands like Chanel and Hermès are opting for short and sleek styles for fall. Minimal fuss and maximum enjoyment.

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy to Hermes

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Hair Trend At PFW Fall/Winter 2021: The Sleek Ponytail

For those looking to bring the drama back into their lives, without sacrificing practicality, designers like Balmain and Elie Saab are suggesting to embrace the timeless ponytail. Instead of dramatic locks flouncing around one’s face, it conveniently wafts behind the wearer, out of the way for your new social obligations.

Courtesy of Balmain

Courtesy of Elie Saab

Courtesy of Lanvin

Hair Trend At PFW Fall/Winter 2021: The Color Cinnamon

What better way to re-enter the world than donning an especially vibrant hair color? From Louis Vuitton to Chanel, cinnamon-colored hair stormed the runways, ushering in an optimistic new beginning.

Courtesy of Chanel

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton